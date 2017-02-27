Harrison OKs limits on medical marijuana

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mary Jane Zdila has no concerns with medical marijuana being grown or sold in Harrison.

“We had several marijuana busts in the township already,” said Zdila, 67, of Harrison. “If they want to legalize it and have everything done to all the rules and regulations ... then that's good.”

Harrison commissioners on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance restricting medical marijuana growers and dispensaries to the township's business and manufacturing districts.

The vote came after a public hearing. No one who attended the meeting spoke during the hearing.

“I was surprised that nobody was here to say anything,” Commissioner Charles Dizard said.

The township's planning commission recommended a zoning amendment to limit where medical marijuana can be sold and grown after Pennsylvania legalized and implemented a medical marijuana program last April.

The amendment says that a medical marijuana dispensary may not be located within 1,000 feet of the property line of a public, private or parochial school or a day care center.

Dizard said residents late last year voiced concern with medical marijuana dispensaries, wanting the township to impose more restrictions on them. Per the ordinance, dispensaries are only allowed in the township's business districts.

“In reality, here, I can't speak for elsewhere, our business district is kind of a strip: residential mostly on one side and then you've got schools and churches right across the street,” Dizard said.

“(Residents) feared that the dispensing sites would attract people that would be hanging around, and if they were near the schools or if they were near churches ... it would be disruptive behavior.”

Dizard said there were no concerns with processing facilities, which are limited to the township's manufacturing districts, and said the ordinance is a rational one.

“The manufacturing in the manufacturing districts is a reasonable limitation,” he said. “And the dispensing within (the) business district, we'll see what the market does.”

Harrison resident James Rzeczkowski, 68, described the ordinance as a “coming thing.”

“You're not going to stop it,” he said. “There's money to be made.”

He doesn't have an issue with the drug potentially coming to Harrison, and said it likely will be sanctioned similarly to how liquor is.

“You're going to have to go to a set place, I'm sure they're going to check I.D.s,” Rzeczkowski said.

The state health department is regulating the program. Under state law, patients — after consulting with doctors — can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies they have one of 17 qualifying medical conditions such as epilepsy, cancer or seizures.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.