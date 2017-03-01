Apollo-Ridge School Board warns against plan to eliminate property tax

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Apollo-Ridge School Board has come out against the proposed property tax elimination bill being considered by the state Legislature.

“The average person sees the headlines that property taxes will be eliminated, but they don't know the devil that's in the details,” said school board President Greg Primm.

District officials have a number of concerns.

One is that property tax wouldn't exactly be eliminated. School districts still would be able to levy real estate tax to pay off existing debt incurred up to Dec. 31, 2016.

Property owners would still have to pay real estate taxes to fund their county and municipal governments.

That goes along with school district taxpayers seeing an increase in the personal income tax from 3.07 percent to 4.95 percent.

The state sales tax would jump from 6 percent to 7 percent for nearly all Pennsylvania counties. And it would be expanded to include food and groceries, which currently are not taxed.

Any new debt, such as a bond issue for a school building renovation, would be put on the ballot for a voter referendum.

Another aspect that concerns Apollo-Ridge officials is a dollar-for-dollar reimbursement on per-student spending. They say that would tilt funding toward wealthier school districts.

District officials point to information provided by the Pennsylvania State Association of Business Officers that says residents of some of the state's poorer school districts would have their tax dollars “shipped out of town” to subsidize the wealthier ones.

Officials will send the resolution to the state representatives whose territory includes the school district. They urged residents to contact their state legislators to express disapproval with the plan.

Personnel moves

The school board accepted high school physics teacher David Hauge's resignation, effective March 31. He will be replaced by a long-term substitute for the remainder of the school year.

Elementary school teacher Sharon Friday will retire at the end of the school year, and physical education teacher Robert Mattu will be a long-term substitute until June 5.

George Guido is a freelance writer.