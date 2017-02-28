Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Harmar eagles lay first egg of season
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 8:51 a.m.
Courtesy of Rachel Handel
The bald eagle web cams in Harmar and the Hays section of Pittsburgh are now live-streaming video of the nests. The Harmar camera is in the same location as the camera that took this photo last year but now is higher definition and, for the first time, will have night vision so the eagles can be seen after dark. To see the eagles, visit www.aswp.org/pages/audubon-eagle-cams

Updated 11 minutes ago

The Harmar bald eagles laid their first egg of the season sometime Monday evening, 10 days earlier than last year, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

The pair, in their fourth year of nesting on a steep hill high above Route 28, are one of two pairs of urban eagles nesting in the area, including a pair in the Hays neighborhood of Pittsburgh along the Monongahela River.

An eagle egg requires 35 days of near constant incubation before it hatches.

Last year, the Harmar birds weren't disturbed by the implosion of the nearby Hulton Bridge during the breeding season. The couple went on to rear two eaglets that successfully fledged last year.

The Audubon Society confirmed the Harmar couple's egg Tuesday morning by watching the birds behavior on a live webcam where one of the birds stayed in the nest continuously throughout the night and into Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately, the camera cannot actually see into the nest bowl because of its angle to the nest.

For years before webcams were trained on eagle nests, researchers relied on behaviors to confirm egg laying and feeding young.

Audubon used the behavior of the Hays eagles earlier this month to confirm that the pair, who quickly built a new nest after losing their aerie tree and first egg in a windstorm, are incubating a new egg.

Unfortunately, the webcam at the Hays nest cannot be moved near the birds' new home because of federal regulations prohibiting any disturbance close to an eagle nest.

However, the live Harmar webcam offers enhanced, high definition video and night vision.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania purchased land around the Harmar nest to protect the site and got a special permit from the Pennsylvania Game Commission to install a webcam last year. The live stream is supported by Comcast video.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.

