Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Seedlings for Schools program cultivates young nature lovers

Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 12:33 a.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is trying to help students learn about the crucial role trees play in their environment.

The Seedlings for Schools program provides free young trees for students to plant as part of scholastic projects.

Last year, classes in the Freeport Area School District, Kiski Area School District, Burrell School District and Deer Lakes School District participated in the program.

Sign-up for this year continues through March 24.

Brian Stone, manager of the Game Commission's Howard Nursery, said planting the saplings helps the environment and perhaps helps students begin a lifetime of conservation efforts. Despite the program's name, the trees that are distributed are saplings, between 1 and 3 years old.

“To show a child how critical trees and shrubs are to the animals that feed and live on them — that's really special,” Stone said. “I think there is a disconnection for some children: A lot of what they eat and use in everyday life all came from a plant.

“To begin to make that connection for them, so that they have that understanding ... well, they carry that with them for the rest of their lives.”

The saplings are grown at the Howard Nursery in Howard, Centre County. The nursery sells about 6 million trees per year, according to Stone.

But students receive trees from the Seedling for Schools program for free.

Shipping costs are covered by the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation and its contributors.

Jerry Regan, foundation president, said about 195,000 saplings were shipped last year to students across the state.

“Students are engaged in the program in every county in the state,” Regan said. “It's a phenomenal program. The kids go outside and they get a chance to get their hands dirty.

“It's really a wonderful way to get a connection to nature for young people.”

This year's Seedlings for Schools program, which Stone said shipped its first saplings in 2008, is different from previous years.

It's now offered only at a “Seedlings for Your Class” level of participation. That provides a classroom, or an entire grade level, with enough seedlings for each student to take one home to plant. Trees are no longer shipped individually to just one student.

In years past, Seedlings for Your Class was intended primarily for preschool and elementary students, but this year it has been extended to middle and high school students.

Concern about program's future

Regan said that the program has been the victim of state budget cuts in recent years and that it may not be around next school year if people don't let their representatives know they think it is important.

“Teachers and students that value this program should be contacting their representatives to let them know or it might not be here in the next year,” he said.

Seedling choices this year are white spruce and silky dogwood.

The silky dogwood, which Stone described as a shrub, is a 1-year-old plant when students receive it. Stone said it makes an excellent home for songbirds.

The white spruce seedlings spend three years at the nursery before they're sent to schools. Stone described the white spruce as a “really neat tree.”

“The white spruce is interesting because it is not a Pennsylvania native, but it has been naturalized,” Stone said. “It's almost 100 percent deer-proof, so you don't have to worry about the deer destroying it unless there is literally nothing else for them to eat.

“It's been a really great tree for reforestation in Pennsylvania,” he said.

Seedlings come with a teacher's guide and planting instructions. Instruction can be viewed online.

The young trees will be shipped directly to schools via UPS between April 17 and 25. Deliveries will not be made during the weekend.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.