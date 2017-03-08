Seedlings for Schools program cultivates young nature lovers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More information about the program can be found on the Game Commission's website, www.pgc.pa.gov, or by contacting RA-SchoolSeedlings@pa.gov .

Donations should be addressed to the Wildlife for Everyone Endowment Foundation, 341 Science Park Road, State College, PA 16803.

Jerry Regan, foundation president, said donors should indicate that their donation is for the Pennsylvania Game Commission's “Seedlings for Schools” program.

Individuals and groups wishing to donate to the program can send checks to the Wildlife for Everyone Endowment Fund, which maintains the account for donations.

Orders placed as part of the “Seedlings for Schools” program will be accepted through March 24. To order, visit the agency's website, www.pgc.pa.gov , and click on “Seedling Sales” in the Quick Clicks column, then select “Seedlings for Schools.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is trying to help students learn about the crucial role trees play in their environment.

The Seedlings for Schools program provides free young trees for students to plant as part of scholastic projects.

Last year, classes in the Freeport Area School District, Kiski Area School District, Burrell School District and Deer Lakes School District participated in the program.

Sign-up for this year continues through March 24.

Brian Stone, manager of the Game Commission's Howard Nursery, said planting the saplings helps the environment and perhaps helps students begin a lifetime of conservation efforts. Despite the program's name, the trees that are distributed are saplings, between 1 and 3 years old.

“To show a child how critical trees and shrubs are to the animals that feed and live on them — that's really special,” Stone said. “I think there is a disconnection for some children: A lot of what they eat and use in everyday life all came from a plant.

“To begin to make that connection for them, so that they have that understanding ... well, they carry that with them for the rest of their lives.”

The saplings are grown at the Howard Nursery in Howard, Centre County. The nursery sells about 6 million trees per year, according to Stone.

But students receive trees from the Seedling for Schools program for free.

Shipping costs are covered by the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation and its contributors.

Jerry Regan, foundation president, said about 195,000 saplings were shipped last year to students across the state.

“Students are engaged in the program in every county in the state,” Regan said. “It's a phenomenal program. The kids go outside and they get a chance to get their hands dirty.

“It's really a wonderful way to get a connection to nature for young people.”

This year's Seedlings for Schools program, which Stone said shipped its first saplings in 2008, is different from previous years.

It's now offered only at a “Seedlings for Your Class” level of participation. That provides a classroom, or an entire grade level, with enough seedlings for each student to take one home to plant. Trees are no longer shipped individually to just one student.

In years past, Seedlings for Your Class was intended primarily for preschool and elementary students, but this year it has been extended to middle and high school students.

Concern about program's future

Regan said that the program has been the victim of state budget cuts in recent years and that it may not be around next school year if people don't let their representatives know they think it is important.

“Teachers and students that value this program should be contacting their representatives to let them know or it might not be here in the next year,” he said.

Seedling choices this year are white spruce and silky dogwood.

The silky dogwood, which Stone described as a shrub, is a 1-year-old plant when students receive it. Stone said it makes an excellent home for songbirds.

The white spruce seedlings spend three years at the nursery before they're sent to schools. Stone described the white spruce as a “really neat tree.”

“The white spruce is interesting because it is not a Pennsylvania native, but it has been naturalized,” Stone said. “It's almost 100 percent deer-proof, so you don't have to worry about the deer destroying it unless there is literally nothing else for them to eat.

“It's been a really great tree for reforestation in Pennsylvania,” he said.

Seedlings come with a teacher's guide and planting instructions. Instruction can be viewed online.

The young trees will be shipped directly to schools via UPS between April 17 and 25. Deliveries will not be made during the weekend.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675.