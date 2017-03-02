Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Freeport waiting on EPA response of sewage control plan

Tom Yerace | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Federal approval of a sewage control plan for the Upper Allegheny Joint Sanitary Authority is an immediate obstacle to Freeport joining the system, according to the authority's engineer.

The Environmental Protection Agency must approve the plan, which the authority submitted last May, a month ahead of its June deadline.

“We have not heard from EPA,” according to authority engineer Ed Schmitt.

Schmitt said the authority's long-term control plan was supposed to be reviewed and an EPA decision was due by the end of January.

Calls to the EPA's Philadelphia office were not returned Wednesday.

“We are allowed to have combined (sanitary and stormwater) sewer overflows, but we have to capture 85 percent of the sewage during the year and during certain storm conditions,” Schmitt said of the authority's plan.

Schmitt said the EPA and the state Department of Environmental Protection use the amount of rainwater that fell during a heavy storm that took place in 2003 as the model for how much water a sewage treatment plant should be able to handle.

“We're confident that we can capture the 85 percent,” he said. “We've modeled our plan to the storm conditions.

“Our long-term control plan needs to be finalized so we can move on,” Schmitt said.

Freeport officials, meanwhile, have to make a decision on who will treat the borough's sewage.

The options include sending it to Upper Allegheny Valley's plant in East Deer or to Buffalo Township Municipal Authority's plant.

A third option is for Freeport to build its own plant.

Schmitt said it seems obvious that Freeport is unlikely to join Buffalo Township's system, because it would require sewage to be pumped uphill to its treatment plant. That plant is located along Route 356 about 2.5 miles from Freeport.

“We're still the best alternative,” Schmitt said, “but we're still waiting to hear from EPA. “Until we get an answer from the EPA, we can't do anything with Freeport.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

