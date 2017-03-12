Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Conny Creek Brewing Co. to open this summer in Allegheny Township

Emily Balser | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Erin and Lee Layton pose for a portrait at the future site of Conny Creek Brewing Co. in Allegheny Township on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Erin and Lee Layton pose for a portrait at the future site of Conny Creek Brewing Company in Allegheny Township on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

First a winery, and now comes a brewery to Allegheny Township.

Lee and Erin Layton will open Conny Creek Brewing Co. late this summer or early fall at the former Freedom Farms Cafe and Carry-Out location along Route 56 and Shearsburg Road. The brewery, located at 4323 Shearsburg Road, is the second business to offer locally made libations in the township. Wooden Door Winery on Greenwood Road has been open since 2010.

Lee Layton said customers can look forward to trying seven to 10 rotating beers on draft. He said his beers should cater to all tastes, with everything from India pale ales to sour beers.

“I try to keep everything pretty simple, straightforward,” Lee said of his brews.

The couple plans to produce nearly 1,000 gallons of beer each month to sell in pints, growlers and cans.

“We'll probably try to sell most of that in-house,” Lee said.

They also hope to offer a small rotating food menu including sandwiches, salads and soups. They plan to get some of their produce from a friend's farm in Butler County.

“I don't like deep fried (foods),” Erin Layton said. “I like fresh ingredients.”

A long time coming

Lee Layton, 28, began brewing beer at home six years ago as a hobby, but quickly realized it could turn into something more. The North Apollo couple hope to make the brewery their full-time jobs.

“It's just been taking some time,” he said. “We've been really looking for a location for over two years.”

Erin said she always knew her husband would take brewing to the next level.

“To me, it wasn't a hobby, it was more of an obsession,” she said. “I knew itwas going to turn into something.”

Township Manager Greg Primm said officials are looking forward to the new addition. He said having unique options for food and drinks is good for the town.

“I think that brings people to the township,” Primm said. “I think it's going to be great.”

Hometown tribute

The name for the brewery comes from the Connoquenessing Creek, a tributary of the Beaver River that runs through Butler County where Lee Layton grew up. He said the name started as a joke, but ended up sticking.

Layton said brewing beer comes pretty easy for him. He applies his biology degree and chemistry experience to make the beer. He also grows his own hops at his parent's farm in Butler County for some beers.

“It's pretty much stuff I've done my whole life,” Layton said. “I just had the background.”

The couple spends most of their free time renovating the building to make it an inviting space.

“We've been looking forward to this for years,” Erin said. “We're just glad it's finally happening.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

