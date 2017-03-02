Kiski Area students use woodworking skills to honor those who served

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A group of Kiski Area High School students used their design and woodworking skills to create a project for local families.

The students in the advanced materials shop class were given the task of designing and producing a woodworking project from scratch.

With the guidance of their teacher, Dean Ridgeway, the students created American flag cases to give to families who have lost someone who served in the military.

“Being able to be part of something like that is really cool,” said 10th-grader Zack Insko. “I think it's special because they're going to be able to keep that forever.”

Students hope to donate the 18 cases to the Vandergrift American Legion and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County to be given out to families of deceased veterans.

“I wanted to give the kids a challenge that was something that was a little bit bigger than them,” Ridgeway said.

The cases, made from solid oak with a glass front, differ from a traditional flag case.

The students designed them with an added storage area at the bottom where medals or dog tags can be displayed.

“It's sort of a little memento area or keepsake area,” he said.

The students are still working on the final touches and hope to have the boxes finished by the end of the school year.

Tenth-grader Dalton Ross said taking part in the project is special.

“Being able to do something that's bigger than us means a lot,” Ross said. “I hope they like it a lot.”

Fellow 10th-grader Karl Schmelzer said the students are working together on the project like a “well-oiled machine.”

“I was pretty proud of everybody,” he said.

Schmelzer said he wants the families who receive the boxes to know he respects their service and sacrifices made in the military.

“We respect them and recognize the bravery that they sacrificed,” he said.

“You almost have to match that in your work.'”

Schmelzer said the whole process, from design through final production, was a positive experience.

“You have that pride in saying, ‘I made this,'” he said.

Gilbert “Zook” Hanan, commander at the Vandergrift American Legion, called the boxes a “terrific idea.”

“It's a nice thing because our own guard, they pull the flags and present them to the next of kin,” he said.

“I think it would be real nice if they also presented one of these boxes to them, as well.”

He's never been approached with a project like this before, and welcomes the gesture.

Ridgeway said he hopes the students will reflect on the meaning of the project on days like Memorial Day for years to come.

“I think it's a meaningful project,” Ridgeway said.

“I really hope that this is a life lesson for kids.”

