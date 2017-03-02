'Ashes to Go' offering started by Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After years of being approached to give ashes outside of the traditional Ash Wednesday service, the pastors of Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church in Leechburg took it to the streets this year.

The Revs. Gary and Lisa Lyon, who are co-pastors at the church, started an “Ashes to Go” offering this year that allowed residents to receive their ashes quickly on the street when it was convenient for them.

They join churches from all over the country that have started offering ashes in non-traditional ways.

“We can connect with God anywhere, anytime,” Lisa Lyon said. “We need to get out from behind our walls.”

Ash Wednesday is the beginning of the Lenten season, which is a time for reflection and repentance ahead of Easter for Christians.

The ashes are a reminder of mortal failings and an invitation to receive God's forgiveness.

The ashes were offered in Leechburg in front of the Coco Coffeehouse around lunchtime and again at the corner of First and Main streets as many people were coming home from work.

Leechburg resident Carol Wasylink, 55, received her ashes Wednesday morning.

“Some people just can't make it to church,” she said. “It's a great idea.”

For some, having access to “Ashes to Go” was a new experience.

“This is the first time I've ever had it done,” said Vandergrift resident Shavonne Hawley, 36.

Hawley said she thinks it's a convenient way for some residents to participate in Ash Wednesday.

Gary Lyon said being able to reach first-timers like Hawley was their goal.

“There's something that connected there — something in the heart and soul,” he said.

Gilpin resident Peggy Shearer stopped by to get her ashes on her way to work.

“Being that I'm working today … this is so convenient,” Shearer said.

Gary Lyon said people don't come to church as much as they used to, but he still finds people are looking for a way to be spiritual.

“It's also a way to connect with God in a slightly different way in a slightly different setting,” Gary Lyon said.

Nikki Saxion, who owns Coco Coffeehouse, said she enjoys bringing the community together and supporting local causes. She jumped at the chance to have the pastors set up in front of her business.

“It's important to me,” she said.

Dan Walsh, director of Spiritan Campus Ministry at Duquesne University, said he's heard of the “Ashes to Go” movement but hasn't experienced it in Pittsburgh.

The university does its own version of giving ashes outside of a traditional Mass by visiting the school's departments and dorms.

“It speaks to people in a very deep way that they want to begin Lent,” Walsh said. “But with busy schedules (they) might not be able to get into Mass or one of the prayer schedules.”

Walsh said if giving ashes outside of a church service is what works for people right now, then that may be the best way to engage the community. He said those needs could change year to year.

“I think we live in a time when it's good to listen to what people want,” Walsh said.

Although Duquesne is a Catholic university, Walsh said he has given ashes to people of all different Christian backgrounds.

“I think Ash Wednesday speaks to people Catholic and non-Catholic,” he said. “They like that invitation that you can change, and that God is close.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.