Upper Burrell residents question proposed gas well pad installation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A company that drills and extracts natural gas intends to move forward with plans to install a gas well pad in Upper Burrell, and some residents are upset.

Monroeville-based Huntley and Huntley plans to construct the gas well pad east of Guyer Road, between Bethesda Drive and Delberta Road.

According to Huntley and Huntley Vice President Jennifer Hoffman, the gas well pad will be home to about four gas wells.

Before any work can be started, the company needs to obtain a conditional use permit from the township planning commission.

Ahead of that meeting, the company is planning a pre-application meeting.

Residents not pleased

Cari Armstrong, a new homeowner in Upper Burrell, pleaded with the supervisors at their meeting Wednesday night to consider the long-term impact of fracking, as this type of natural gas extraction is called, over the potential short-term cash windfall.

“I firmly believe that there are very real benefits, both known and unforeseeable, to keeping Upper Burrell Township a fracking-free community while our neighbors move forward with drilling,” she said. “There is already evidence that home values suffer when fracking comes into a rural community.”

Armstrong cited a study from Duke University that showed home values decreasing from 1995-2012 across 36 Pennsylvania counties where fracking occurs.

According to the study, the value of homes within 1.5 kilometers of a drilling operation decreased by an average of about $30,000. The same study showed that homes within 1 kilometer lose an average of about 14 percent of their value.

“When everyone around us is doing the same thing, we need to be asking ourselves what there is to gain from being different,” Armstrong said. “Please do not accept hydraulic fracturing as an inevitability.”

Ron Slabe, a frequent critic of fracking, accused the board of making decisions about the township without all of the information available and with more concern for money than residents.

“You really don't know how many wells there will be, do you?” he asked.

“I don't,” board Chairman Ross Walker III replied. “You don't either.”

Slabe suggested Walker would sing a different tune if one of the well pads was scheduled to be built near his property; Walker replied he would welcome such a development.

Slabe accused Walker of changing his stance on the issue.

“You have already stated in public you would not want one next to you,” Slabe said. “You even called it the rape of the land.”

“That was a long time ago,” Walker said.

“You change your mind when (money) is involved,” Slabe said.

Supervisors at odds

Supervisor Allen E. Uhler questioned Hoffman about whether her company had been meeting with the other supervisors without his knowledge.

“There was none of my other colleagues at any kind of meeting that I should know about?” he said. “If any of my colleagues have met with Huntley and Huntley, I want to know.”

Hoffman said no such meetings had occurred. Hoffman said she had met with the board only at previous regular meetings.

Vice Chairman Pete Dombroski seemed to take offense with this line of questioning.

“That question is unusual,” he said to Uhler. “Do you meet with other people?”

Fall completion

Hoffman said if everything goes as planned, the well should be finished sometime this year.

“We are anticipating fall of 2017,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said building a well pad takes about a month.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.