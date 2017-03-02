Route 356 work in Allegheny Township will do more than widen lanes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They're on display at the Allegheny Township Municipal Building, 136 Community Building Road, which is off of School Road.

The public can review plans for major improvements to Route 356 in Allegheny Township.

When a PennDOT contractor starts work next year on Route 356 in Allegheny Township, they're going to be doing far more than adding more lanes.

Township residents learned Wednesday night that the major work will also make the road straighter as it starts at the Freeport Bridge and climbs a steep hill.

Two sweeping curves will be greatly reduced as the road stretches 1.5 miles to its intersection with White Cloud. Some of the existing roadway will be abandoned as the road's path is straightened.

The road will be widened from two lanes to four lanes to allow traffic in both directions to safely pass slower-moving vehicles on the hill.

Left turn lanes, in each directions, also will be added near the top of the hill between Crain Road and Key Lane.

More than 40 residents jammed into the Allegheny Township Community Building on Wednesday to get a look at the plans.

The project, which officials and residents have been pushing for more than 20 years, is set to begin in about a year and completed in 2019.

No detour required

Troy Pritts, project manager for design with PennDOT, emphasized that traffic will continue to flow through the area during the project.

“We're planning to start construction in the summer of '18,” Pritts said. “We've made some refinements, now we're working through right of way acquisition, environmental agencies, utility relocation and the final alignment.”

While no exact start date is known, Eric Meyer of Whitman Recquart and Associates, which is designing the road, said the project will take two construction seasons, with work stopping for the 2018-19 winter.

“There will be no long-term traffic restrictions,” Meyer said.

Safety improvements appeal to resident Dave Kapinskis, who lives along the road and is also a township volunteer firefighter.

“I've seen six rollover accidents near my house,” Kapinskis said. “From a safety perspective, with the new structure of the road, I hope it reduces accidents.”

A number of residents expressed concerns that cars will go faster with the new and improved road, but highway officials said that is an issue for police to enforce.

Officials said the speed limit will stay the same — 45 mph — on the revamped road.

Allegheny Township Supervisor Ren Steele, who lives on White Cloud near Route 356, is hoping the improvements will lead to fewer accidents.

There are 11,000 motorists who travel the road daily.“Downhill in the winter, it's like an ice rink,” Steele said. “Two weeks ago, a car flipped over. ”

“The ice issue will be addressed with proper drainage,” Meyer said. The road will have 8-foot shoulders to allow for better drainage.

Turning lanes to be added

Three 12-foot-wide lanes, including turning lanes, will be built from White Cloud to Crain Road.

From Nova Drive to a service road, a concrete barrier will be built between the opposite lanes of traffic. A 14-foot-wide turning lane will be built toward Crain and other roads so motorists can turn without being rear-ended from cars travelling through.

“That turning lane will be an improvement,” Kapinskis said. He thinks the combination of improvements “can allow people to make adjustments while driving.”

More fixes coming in 2020

Highway officials, to the surprise of many residents, also mentioned that improvements to Route 356 from White Cloud toward Weinels Crossroads will be addressed starting in the spring of 2020.

“The design and preliminary engineering will take place in early '20,” Pritts said. “The intersection with (Route) 356 and White Cloud Road will also be studied.”

George Guido is a freelance writer.