Addiction forum to be presented at Penn State New Kensington

Where: Penn State New Kensington Campus, in the theater, 3550 Seventh Street Road, Upper Burrell

Michele Bononi sees first-hand the damage drug addiction inflicts on young people.

As a juvenile court judge in Westmoreland County, she deals with it daily. When it comes to kids and substance abuse, she knows information is crucial.

That's why Bononi is helping to present the Substance Abuse Forum and Education (SAF.E) at Penn State New Kensington on Wednesday.

The forum is free and open to anyone but aimed specifically at helping teenagers and parents affected by substance abuse get the information they need to be proactive in their fight against addiction.

“We figured we would go into each community to say, ‘Hey, this is what we are doing to be preventative. This is what we are doing to help your kids,'” Bononi said.

The forum will include information for parents and adolescents, speakers from law enforcement and other community organizations, and stories shared by people currently in addiction recovery.

Statistics show why a forum like S.A.F.E. is needed.

•The National Survey on Drug Use and Health reports that, in 2014, approximately 5 percent of the American adolescent population were substance abusers. That's 1.3 million teens, or 1 in every 12.

•Almost 700,000 American youths between ages 12 and 17 battled an alcohol addiction in 2013, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

While drug abuse treatment options have begun to expand in recent years, Bononi said often drug treatment efforts fail after rehabilitation programs end – usually within 30 days, when insurance coverage lapses.

“Parents think that if their child goes 30 days in rehabilitation that they are cured, but 30 days does nothing for heroin,” she said.

•But early intervention, attacking a substance abuse problem before it become ingrained in an individual, can be successful.

•According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), treating substance abuse in adolescents, especially if the problem is mild to moderate, can be the key to a lifetime of abstinence from drugs.

Almost 70 percent of high school seniors have tried alcohol, about half have taken an illegal drug, and more than 20 percent have used a prescription drug without a medical need, according to NIDA.

“There are so many forums out there that deal exclusively with adults,” Bononi said. “We were of the opinion that, pertaining to juveniles, that parents weren't getting enough information.”

Bononi said when she is forced to send a child to rehabilitation programs, sometimes for longer than 30 days, parents lack the information to help them understand her reasoning and think she is punishing their child.

This couldn't be further from the truth.

“It's not because I'm punishing your kid,” she said. “I'm trying to save them from dying.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.