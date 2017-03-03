Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Vandalism at East Deer Memorial Park inspires push to increase security

Matthew Medsger | Friday, March 3, 2017, 11:05 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Following reports of vandalism at East Deer Memorial Park, the township commissioners next week will consider installing security cameras on the property.

Counsel will also consider placing cameras at the municipal building.

Commissioner Tony Taliani asked Commissioner Joe Novosat Jr. to prepare a list of potential security system vendors for the board to consider at their meeting on Thursday.

“We have had a few issues with vandalism down there,” Taliani said.

Taliani said that adding cameras to the park would have the additional benefit of monitoring a recycling bin that the township is considering to place there.

“With that recycling bin, our main concern in our discussions has been people coming in and just putting garbage in it instead of recyclables,” he said.

“So we'll kill two birds with one stone there. We'll have security cameras in the park as far as vandalism, and we'll direct one to where we're going to have this recycling bin to monitor people putting stuff in.”

The commissioners plan to vote on both the recycling bin and the security cameras Thursday.

Resident hopes to revamp park

Darren Miller, a township resident whose parents and grandparents both lived there, too, has proposed revitalizing a poorly maintained park in the area of Parsonage and Railroad streets.

Miller's grandparents, John and Anne Kozier, lived on Parsonage Street when he was a child.

“We used to play over there when we were kids,” Taliani said of the park. “(Miller) would like to renovate that park and make some improvements there.”

Taliani said Miller hasn't submitted project plans, but he's hopeful that Miller submits a worthwhile proposal soon. Miller did not attend Thursday night's commissioners' meeting.

“I tell you what, that's nice,” Novosat said of the idea. “We need something like that in East Deer.”

According to Taliani, the park is in very poor condition.

“It's bad, it needs some attention. It hasn't had any attention in a long time,” he said.

According to Chrystal Carmen, township secretary, the park still sees regular use by neighborhood children, despite its poor condition.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.