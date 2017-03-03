Vandalism at East Deer Memorial Park inspires push to increase security

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Consider installing security cameras at East Deer Memorial Park and the municipal building

Following reports of vandalism at East Deer Memorial Park, the township commissioners next week will consider installing security cameras on the property.

Counsel will also consider placing cameras at the municipal building.

Commissioner Tony Taliani asked Commissioner Joe Novosat Jr. to prepare a list of potential security system vendors for the board to consider at their meeting on Thursday.

“We have had a few issues with vandalism down there,” Taliani said.

Taliani said that adding cameras to the park would have the additional benefit of monitoring a recycling bin that the township is considering to place there.

“With that recycling bin, our main concern in our discussions has been people coming in and just putting garbage in it instead of recyclables,” he said.

“So we'll kill two birds with one stone there. We'll have security cameras in the park as far as vandalism, and we'll direct one to where we're going to have this recycling bin to monitor people putting stuff in.”

The commissioners plan to vote on both the recycling bin and the security cameras Thursday.

Resident hopes to revamp park

Darren Miller, a township resident whose parents and grandparents both lived there, too, has proposed revitalizing a poorly maintained park in the area of Parsonage and Railroad streets.

Miller's grandparents, John and Anne Kozier, lived on Parsonage Street when he was a child.

“We used to play over there when we were kids,” Taliani said of the park. “(Miller) would like to renovate that park and make some improvements there.”

Taliani said Miller hasn't submitted project plans, but he's hopeful that Miller submits a worthwhile proposal soon. Miller did not attend Thursday night's commissioners' meeting.

“I tell you what, that's nice,” Novosat said of the idea. “We need something like that in East Deer.”

According to Taliani, the park is in very poor condition.

“It's bad, it needs some attention. It hasn't had any attention in a long time,” he said.

According to Chrystal Carmen, township secretary, the park still sees regular use by neighborhood children, despite its poor condition.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.