Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Brackenridge considers charging Allegheny County Housing Authority license fee

Tom Yerace | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 41 minutes ago

Brackenridge imposes a license fee for each unit rented out by all landlords except its biggest one, the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

That could change soon, however.

On Thursday night, council and borough solicitor Craig Alexander said they are exploring the possibility of charging the authority the same $50 per-unit fee every two years.

With 63 dwelling units under roof at the authority's Brackenridge Hall senior high-rise along First Avenue, that would amount to $3,150 every two years.

Frank Aggazio, housing authority executive director, questions the need given the oversight of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Contacted Thursday night, Aggazio said, “We get audited by HUD, by private inspectors hired by HUD. There are standards we are held to that we have to meet.”

“It sounds like a tax to me,” Aggazio said.

The authority's costs could conceivably be even more than that depending on how much of a turnover in tenants the building experiences.

Borough Secretary Denise Tocco said the fee is $50 every two years to cover the cost of the code enforcement officer examining each rental.

However, she said if someone moves out of a rental unit before the two-year period expires, another inspection would have to be done.

She said that is to make sure that the previous tenant did not cause any damages that would affect the habitability of rental property.

That inspection would be $65.

Tocco said the rental license fee has been on the books since 2009 or 2010.

Complaints about it have surfaced recently because the borough has stepped up enforcement.

At least one landlord, Tim Rapp of Tarentum, raised the issue of the county not being charged the fee, which has forced council to take a look at it.

“My point from the beginning was: treat everybody the same,” Rapp told council.

“We want to treat everyone fairly,” Councilman John Stanzione said.

“It's not a tax; we're not making money off it.”

He said the fee was imposed in order to pay for the inspections. Stanzione said the current fee probably doesn't cover the entire cost.

Stanzione said borough officials have heard that other communities have imposed the fee on the authority's rental units or are considering it.

Authority will fight fee

Aggazio said the authority, which makes payments to communities in lieu of taxes because it is a tax-exempt entity, has come up against similar fees before.

“We've proved it's a tax and we're tax exempt,” he said but could not recall in which communities that has occurred.

“They can try, but we're not going to accept it,” Aggazio said.

“We can't afford this. They may call it a fee, but it's a tax.”

Alexander said he is studying the issue further before council makes a decision.

“Under the definition of ‘owner' or ‘landlord', it seems that could apply to the county as well,” Alexander said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.