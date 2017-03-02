Brackenridge considers charging Allegheny County Housing Authority license fee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brackenridge imposes a license fee for each unit rented out by all landlords except its biggest one, the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

That could change soon, however.

On Thursday night, council and borough solicitor Craig Alexander said they are exploring the possibility of charging the authority the same $50 per-unit fee every two years.

With 63 dwelling units under roof at the authority's Brackenridge Hall senior high-rise along First Avenue, that would amount to $3,150 every two years.

Frank Aggazio, housing authority executive director, questions the need given the oversight of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Contacted Thursday night, Aggazio said, “We get audited by HUD, by private inspectors hired by HUD. There are standards we are held to that we have to meet.”

“It sounds like a tax to me,” Aggazio said.

The authority's costs could conceivably be even more than that depending on how much of a turnover in tenants the building experiences.

Borough Secretary Denise Tocco said the fee is $50 every two years to cover the cost of the code enforcement officer examining each rental.

However, she said if someone moves out of a rental unit before the two-year period expires, another inspection would have to be done.

She said that is to make sure that the previous tenant did not cause any damages that would affect the habitability of rental property.

That inspection would be $65.

Tocco said the rental license fee has been on the books since 2009 or 2010.

Complaints about it have surfaced recently because the borough has stepped up enforcement.

At least one landlord, Tim Rapp of Tarentum, raised the issue of the county not being charged the fee, which has forced council to take a look at it.

“My point from the beginning was: treat everybody the same,” Rapp told council.

“We want to treat everyone fairly,” Councilman John Stanzione said.

“It's not a tax; we're not making money off it.”

He said the fee was imposed in order to pay for the inspections. Stanzione said the current fee probably doesn't cover the entire cost.

Stanzione said borough officials have heard that other communities have imposed the fee on the authority's rental units or are considering it.

Authority will fight fee

Aggazio said the authority, which makes payments to communities in lieu of taxes because it is a tax-exempt entity, has come up against similar fees before.

“We've proved it's a tax and we're tax exempt,” he said but could not recall in which communities that has occurred.

“They can try, but we're not going to accept it,” Aggazio said.

“We can't afford this. They may call it a fee, but it's a tax.”

Alexander said he is studying the issue further before council makes a decision.

“Under the definition of ‘owner' or ‘landlord', it seems that could apply to the county as well,” Alexander said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.