Brackenridge council rejects mayor's call to drop cellphones for public works employees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unlike the guy in the old Verizon commercials, Brackenridge Mayor Tom Kish knew council members heard him Thursday regarding borough-paid cellphones.

They just didn't agree with him.

Kish strongly argued that council should no longer pay for three cellphones used by public works department employees.

Kish said the borough has paid for the cellphones at a cost of $131 per month and nearly $1,600 per year.

In his 12 years in office, Kish said that totals more than $18,800.

He pointed out that even the town's police officers don't have cellphones paid for by the borough.

“I believe nobody — the police, borough employees, council or anybody — should have cellphones paid by the taxpayers,” Kish fumed.

Councilman John Stanzione defended the practice, saying its important for the public works employees to stay in touch with the borough office so they can respond quickly to situations such as water main breaks.

He said that before cellphones came along, the public works employees communicated by walkie-talkie radios. He noted that there is also a cost for that, although Kish countered it was basically a one-time cost.

But Stanzione said previous limits cellphone providers had on minutes for talk, text messaging and data no longer apply. He argued that today's unlimited plans make using cellphones more practical.

“It's just like taking a shovel away from a street worker,” Stanzione said. “(The cellphone is) a tool that you'd be taking away.”

Kish was unmoved, however.

Councilman Verne Petz asked the rest of council to vote on the matter but had no takers.

After that happened, Kish said, “Unbelievable. That's all I have to say.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.