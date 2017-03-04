Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Brackenridge council rejects mayor's call to drop cellphones for public works employees

Tom Yerace | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Unlike the guy in the old Verizon commercials, Brackenridge Mayor Tom Kish knew council members heard him Thursday regarding borough-paid cellphones.

They just didn't agree with him.

Kish strongly argued that council should no longer pay for three cellphones used by public works department employees.

Kish said the borough has paid for the cellphones at a cost of $131 per month and nearly $1,600 per year.

In his 12 years in office, Kish said that totals more than $18,800.

He pointed out that even the town's police officers don't have cellphones paid for by the borough.

“I believe nobody — the police, borough employees, council or anybody — should have cellphones paid by the taxpayers,” Kish fumed.

Councilman John Stanzione defended the practice, saying its important for the public works employees to stay in touch with the borough office so they can respond quickly to situations such as water main breaks.

He said that before cellphones came along, the public works employees communicated by walkie-talkie radios. He noted that there is also a cost for that, although Kish countered it was basically a one-time cost.

But Stanzione said previous limits cellphone providers had on minutes for talk, text messaging and data no longer apply. He argued that today's unlimited plans make using cellphones more practical.

“It's just like taking a shovel away from a street worker,” Stanzione said. “(The cellphone is) a tool that you'd be taking away.”

Kish was unmoved, however.

Councilman Verne Petz asked the rest of council to vote on the matter but had no takers.

After that happened, Kish said, “Unbelievable. That's all I have to say.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.