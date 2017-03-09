Gilpin man provides dozens of ideas for iconic comic 'Pluggers'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bernard Whitacre was reading the Valley News Dispatch one day when he came across a cartoon called “Pluggers.”

Whitacre thought that the premise of the nationally syndicated comic strip was a good one. The single-panel comic, which relies on reader suggestions for its content, details the humorous escapades of everyday people — pluggers.

Those people sounded a lot like him.

“I can relate or know somebody that I think would relate,” said Whitacre, 74, of Gilpin. “I just like the fact that it's witty. It just sticks out to me.”

It took a few years for Whitacre to take his admiration to the next level.

Inspiration struck as he browsed through the VND's toy ads, comics and car sale sections on a Sunday morning.

“The toy section said batteries included or not included,” Whitacre said. “By the time I got to the automobile (section), that was my first Plugger: to ask the (car) salesman, ‘Are batteries included?' ”

“Pluggers” was created in 1993 by editorial cartoonist Jeff MacNelly, who later turned it over to Gary Brookins.

Whitacre wrote up his idea and sent it to Brookins.

On April 12, 2004, a comic featuring a dog selling a used car to a rhino, and the rhino asking the dog if batteries are included, ran in the paper.

Whitacre was astonished. He still is.

“I'm surprised when I see them,” Whitacre said of his ideas. “About every time I see it, I'm as surprised, maybe more surprised, than anyone that it's in there.”

Inspired contributions

Brookins said Whitacre demonstrates a deep understanding of the message he is trying to convey.

More than 60 of Whitacre's ideas have been published since 2004. One featuring a bear singing “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” while taking a shower ran Sunday. Another regarding a plugger's blood work routine ran Thursday.

And a strip likening a plugger's mailbox to the Leaning Tower of Pisa is slotted for Tuesday.

“He really has a grasp of what I'm doing, and I appreciate those folks,” said Brookins, a former editorial cartoonist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He took over “Pluggers” from MacNelly in 1997.

Brookins often uses Whitacre's suggestions on Sundays because the Sunday cartoon is wider than other days and some of Whitacre's ideas lend themselves to more panoramic drawings.

From time to time, Whitacre will send in physics-related ideas or Plugger Rules.

An example: “Plugger Rule of Physics #42: A body at rest tends to stay at rest ... until the grandkids arrive.”

Whitacre said ideas come to him from things as simple as untangling an extension cord.

“Something just sparks an idea,” he said. “Just about everything you see you can translate into a ‘pluggerism.' ”

Whitacre is Brookins' third-most-used contributor.

A Texan whose ideas have been used more than 200 times comes in first. A South Carolina man, whose ideas have been used close to 200 times, is second.

Brookins, a 66-year-old from Richmond, Va., described pluggers as hardworking folks trying to get by. They love life and have a positive outlook.

“At least that's how I see them and how I try to portray them,” said Brookins, a self-proclaimed plugger.

“The best part of my job is reading the mail. We have so many people that really identify with it, and they accuse me of staring at them through their windows.”

Enjoyable correspondence

The two men have had correspondence via email, which is how Whitacre submits his ideas. Brookins recognizes Whitacre's emails by their distinctive brown font and yellowish background.

The ideas sometimes result in back-and-forth conversation.

One had to do with leaky faucets and showers. More recently, the two men chatted about a mailbox, which is the subject of Tuesday's comic.

“Around Christmastime, I wrote about a plugger's slanting mailbox: ‘The Leaning Tower of Pisa has nothing over a plugger's mailbox except longevity.' So he wrote back,” Whitacre said, “and told me about a mailbox down the road where he lives in Virginia and gave me a story.”

The story was about a mailbox Brookins saw years ago in a rural area west of Richmond.

According to Brookins, the mailbox was on a curved “post” made of red bricks and concrete. The top of the post curved out toward the road, and the mailbox fit in an opening in the brick.

“Because it must've weighed several hundred pounds, it was starting to lean (just like the one in the cartoon), and the ground wouldn't support it,” Brookins said. “They wrapped one end of a really heavy-duty chain around the top of the post and wrapped and padlocked the other end of the chain around a large pine tree about 20 feet away to keep the whole thing from toppling over into the road. It was hilarious.”

Brookins gets thousands of submissions per year. Many come from Pennsylvania. Whitacre usually sends in one or two ideas a week. Brookins keeps submissions he thinks he may use in a binder.

“I think I've got a bunch more of (Whitacre's) I haven't even done yet, but I got to give other folks a chance, too,” Brookins said. “Ones like that, they send in so many good ideas, I can't use them all.

“I'd be using those people every day.”

Happily a plugger, not a celebrity

At the suggestion of a family member, Whitacre has made commemorative coffee mugs that display comics featuring his ideas. He also keeps the comics on his computer. He's been recognized around town and recently got a call about “Pluggers” from an Iowa woman who used to live in Leechburg, but he doesn't consider himself a local celebrity.

“I would probably still be making comments like that and statements,” Whitacre said. “It's kind of a release. I think (Brookins) is tapping into a grand source.”

Whitacre, a retired social studies teacher, was never a big fan of comics. He said he enjoys “Pluggers” for the meaning behind the strips.

“In some way or other, there's a little plugger in everybody,” he said. “There are a few in there that hit home or close to home.

“It's … me.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.