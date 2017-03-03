Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
3 Butler, Allegheny County men and 2 others charged with $6 million Defense Department fraud
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, March 3, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

A federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh has charged two brothers from Gibsonia and Butler, a Wexford man and two others from out of state with defrauding the Department of Defense out of $6 million.

Thomas G. Buckner, 65, of Gibsonia and his brother, John P. Buckner, 67, of Lyndora, are charged with defrauding the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM), in Warren, Mich., according to acting U.S. Attorney Soo C. Song. Allegedly, the brothers paid more than $1 million in illegal gratuities to a TACOM employee.

The Buckner brothers jointly owned Ibis Tek, which has locations in Clinton and Middlesex townships in Butler County. The company manufactures military and commercial products but specializes in armored glass and accessory products for tactical and combat vehicles for the military.

Harry H. Kramer, 52, of Wexford was charged over his role as CFO of Ibis Tek. He also is charged with filing false returns for Ibis Tek for 2009 and 2010.

Ibis Tek had a subcontract to produce “VEE windows,” which are bulletproof windows that allow soldiers to easily escape from a humvee.

“Tom, through Ibis Tek, developed the VEE windows, which has saved the countless lives of soldiers in the Middle East,” said Tom Buckner's attorney, Al Lindsay of Butler.

“From the outset of this investigation, which has been going on for several years,” Lindsay said, “Tom has been entirely cooperative with the government and forthcoming with any of the allegations involved with IBIS Tek and TACOM.”

Calls to John Buckner's attorney were not immediately returned Friday evening.

The allegations

According to court records, the Buckners inflated Ibis Tek's costs to manufacture the VEE Window kits.

They used false invoices claiming that Ibis Tek was charged $70 per frame by Alloy America, LLC, another company the brothers controlled.

Alloy had actually paid only $20 per frame to a company in China, according to court records.

In addition, the Buckners sold scrap aluminum collected in the manufacturing process but failed to credit that money to TACOM.

The losses to the Army were a little over $6 million.

Both Buckner brothers were charged with income tax evasion for 2009 and 2010 for not reporting the cash from sales of scrap aluminum and for taking unallowable business deductions.

Ibis Tek, itself, is not charged with any violations.

If convicted, the Buckner brothers could each receive up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $1.5 million or both, according to Song's press release. Kramer could receive up to 16 years in prison, a fine of $1,500,000 or both.

Other suspects

Also charged is Anthony A. Shaw, 55, of Rochester Hills, Mich., who was a civilian employee at TACOM and was responsible for handling government contracts for combat vehicle systems such as humvees.

Shaw is charged with demanding and receiving $1.05 million in illegal gratuities paid by checks and wire transfers by Thomas Buckner to D&B Cycle Parts and Accessories, in Warren, Mich., for Shaw.

The owner of the cycle parts company, David S. Buckner, also of Warren, Mich., (no relation to the Buckner brothers) is charged with impeding the IRS by acting as a financial intermediary.

Additionally, Shaw is charged with making false statements: He denied socializing with the Buckner brothers and traveling in a car, boat and an airplane owned by either brother, according to court documents.

Shaw is charged with income tax evasion for 2009 and 2010 for not reporting payments from Thomas and John Buckner totaling in excess of $1 million.

If convicted, Shaw could receive a maximum total sentence of 19 years in prison, a fine of $1.2 million, or both, according to Song's press release.

David Buckner could receive a maximum total sentence of 3 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

Investigators on the case included agents of the Defense Department, Defense Criminal Investigation Service, the IRS, and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, which conducted the investigation leading to the filing of charges.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.

