Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum kicks off yearlong 175th anniversary celebration with banquet
Mary Ann Thomas | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
State Sen. Randy Vulakovich presents a proclamation from the state recognizing the 175th anniversary of Tarentum during a banquet on Saturday, March 4, 2017, held to kick off the borough's yearlong anniversary celebration.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Tarentum historian Cindy Homburg (right) shows borough council member Erika Josefski a photo of her mother from 1943, when she was a cheerleader, on the memorabilia table at a banquet celebrating the 175th Anniversary of Tarentum on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

It was a full house Saturday at the Tarentum Masons Lodge for a banquet kicking off the yearlong celebration of the borough's 175th anniversary.

The dinner with 110 seats sold out quickly, according to Carrie Fox, a borough councilwoman and president of the recreation board.

“The response has been phenomenal,” she said.

The intimate setting was a must, as organizers wanted to keep the banquet local and in such a historic building.

At 110 years old, the Masons Lodge is the only nonresidential building, other than local churches, still used for its original purpose: a meeting hall for the Masons, who still offer a pancake breakfast monthly, according to Cindy Homburg, the borough's self-appointed historian.

Apparently, the gathering of so many residents Saturday to celebrate the founding of Tarentum in the historic building was, itself, “historic.”

“It's great to see that this many people are still interested in Tarentum and its past,” Homburg said.

Among the former residents returning to celebrate their Tarentum heritage was Arlene Mercurio, 70, of New Kensington.

“It was a great place to grow up,” she said.

Mercurio remembers the Halloween and Christmas parades and the festivities for the opening of the Tarentum High School football season.

“There was a great bonfire, burning the ‘T,' ” said Mercurio, “and the band would march from the high school, now Grandview Elementary, to Dreshar Stadium.”

Nostalgia filled the air as celebrants milled around the dining room looking at the many historical photos of the town and buildings and a table set up with local artifacts, including a 1911 Tarentum Public School diploma; a basketball varsity jacket from 1968, the last year of Tarentum High School before it merged into the Highlands School District; a sampling of glass made by local glass companies that flourished in the borough from the 1800s to the early 1900s; and other items.

Because there is so much documented history, it wasn't a stretch to come up with a year's worth of events, said Fox, who added that it is rare for a small community such as a borough to spend a year celebrating an anniversary.

Mayor Carl Magnetta, who served as the master of ceremonies for Saturday's banquet, said, “There are so many stories in this town, and then there are the books and the calendar. There's so much history to offer.”

The next big event is Tarentum's Country Homecoming Fair on July 15 and 16, which is expected to draw a number of former residents.

“It's amazing that out-of-towners want to come back,” Magnetta said.

During the banquet, the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs presented an anniversary plaque to borough officials. The guest speaker was Anne Madarasz from the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

Among the attendees Saturday were state Rep. Frank Dermody, state Sen. Randy Vulakovich, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Tarentum Council members.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.