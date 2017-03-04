Tarentum kicks off yearlong 175th anniversary celebration with banquet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was a full house Saturday at the Tarentum Masons Lodge for a banquet kicking off the yearlong celebration of the borough's 175th anniversary.

The dinner with 110 seats sold out quickly, according to Carrie Fox, a borough councilwoman and president of the recreation board.

“The response has been phenomenal,” she said.

The intimate setting was a must, as organizers wanted to keep the banquet local and in such a historic building.

At 110 years old, the Masons Lodge is the only nonresidential building, other than local churches, still used for its original purpose: a meeting hall for the Masons, who still offer a pancake breakfast monthly, according to Cindy Homburg, the borough's self-appointed historian.

Apparently, the gathering of so many residents Saturday to celebrate the founding of Tarentum in the historic building was, itself, “historic.”

“It's great to see that this many people are still interested in Tarentum and its past,” Homburg said.

Among the former residents returning to celebrate their Tarentum heritage was Arlene Mercurio, 70, of New Kensington.

“It was a great place to grow up,” she said.

Mercurio remembers the Halloween and Christmas parades and the festivities for the opening of the Tarentum High School football season.

“There was a great bonfire, burning the ‘T,' ” said Mercurio, “and the band would march from the high school, now Grandview Elementary, to Dreshar Stadium.”

Nostalgia filled the air as celebrants milled around the dining room looking at the many historical photos of the town and buildings and a table set up with local artifacts, including a 1911 Tarentum Public School diploma; a basketball varsity jacket from 1968, the last year of Tarentum High School before it merged into the Highlands School District; a sampling of glass made by local glass companies that flourished in the borough from the 1800s to the early 1900s; and other items.

Because there is so much documented history, it wasn't a stretch to come up with a year's worth of events, said Fox, who added that it is rare for a small community such as a borough to spend a year celebrating an anniversary.

Mayor Carl Magnetta, who served as the master of ceremonies for Saturday's banquet, said, “There are so many stories in this town, and then there are the books and the calendar. There's so much history to offer.”

The next big event is Tarentum's Country Homecoming Fair on July 15 and 16, which is expected to draw a number of former residents.

“It's amazing that out-of-towners want to come back,” Magnetta said.

During the banquet, the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs presented an anniversary plaque to borough officials. The guest speaker was Anne Madarasz from the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

Among the attendees Saturday were state Rep. Frank Dermody, state Sen. Randy Vulakovich, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Tarentum Council members.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.