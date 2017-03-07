New Ken police aim to improve warnings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The New Kensington Police Department is considering ways to better communicate with residents when a public emergency occurs in the city, according to Police Chief Jim Klein.

“We're looking at different things we can do,” Klein said.

Citing officer safety, New Kensington, Arnold, Lower Burrell and Upper Burrell police encrypted their radio broadcasts in 2014.

Residents of those municipalities — even those with access to police scanners — have since been generally unaware of what police are responding to until well after any incident occurs.

The issue of knowing when and where the police are responding came before the council again on Monday, following a bank robbery Feb. 27 in the Parnassus section of the city when a suspect fled from police while armed with a knife.

That suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Aaron Robert Logan, was mistaken for just another citizen when one resident saw him running by her house.

Jessica Steinsdoerfer was on her porch when Logan ran by. At first she thought he was “just running around,” until she saw the knife in his hand and the police officers following close behind him.

Steinsdoerfer, as well as most everyone in New Kensington, had no idea police were after the armed man or why.

“I hurried up and ran in the house and locked the door,” said Steinsdoerfer, 26. “I was looking out the peephole.”

Klein maintained that, as in the case of the bank robbery, encryption of the radios is both a matter of officer safety and public safety.

“There is definitely a need to get information out,” Klein said.

He cautioned, however, that sending out information to the public too soon could lead to more potential victims arriving at the scene of a crime.

“My thing is, when the initial call comes out — the call of the bank robbery last week — I think everybody is smart enough to know that when a call comes out like that, we have a lot of people who will flood the area,” he said. “That's an officer safety issue right there, and it's a citizen safety issue.”

Klein said that his department is considering various tools to enable the public to be aware of police responses.

He said that he has spoken with representatives from Everbridge, the company that runs the Nixle alert system, but that his department is also considering the use of free social media tools like Facebook and Twitter.

“It seems like a lot of departments are using just Twitter,” he said.

Councilman Todd Mentecki agreed, saying that he had already met with Klein to discuss how best to let the public know when an emergency is occurring.

But he also said the public is doing a pretty good job of informing itself.

“It actually gets out on the news and Facebook faster than (Klein) can do it, or we can do it as a city,” he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.