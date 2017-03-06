Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Fire forces evacuation at senior apartment building in New Kensington
Chuck Biedka | Monday, March 6, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

No one was hurt in an early morning fire that forced a temporary evacuation of some residents at an apartment building for seniors on Main Street in New Kensington.

The fire at Parnassus Manor appears to have started just after 3 a.m on a stove in an apartment on the fourth floor of the seven-story building and gutted the kitchen, New Kensington Assistant Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said.

A woman and a man were able to get out of the burning apartment but thick smoke forced all fourth floor residents out of their apartments, Saliba said.

Four New Kensington fire companies put the fire out and then opened windows and used large fans to push smoke out of the building that largely serves senior citizens.

“The kitchen was gutted and there was extensive damage in the one bedroom unit,” said Michael L. Washowich, executive director of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority.

He said a damage estimate wasn't yet available.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.