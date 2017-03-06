Springdale business owners upset over Pittsburgh Street parking changes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale only recently started work to change parking on Pittsburgh Street, but some business owners have seen enough to know they don't like it.

Springdale Floral owner Al Zimmerly says he will organize borough business owners to urge council to undo its plan to eliminate parking from one side of Pittsburgh Street, between James and Orchard streets.

“I know people are upset about it,” said Michael Misour, of Colonial-Fleming Insurance and president of the Springdale Team of Active Residents. “Council took it upon themselves to change something. All you did was get the businesses mad. You didn't improve anything by taking parking away.”

The borough last week painted over parking areas on the northern side of the street and colored the curb yellow.

It's part of a plan to widen Pittsburgh Street's travel lanes through the business area in hopes it will lead to fewer sideswipe accidents and vehicle side-view mirrors being knocked off.

Parking is still allowed on the southern, or river side, of the street. There are no parking meters.

But already, Zimmerly said the change is hurting his business.

“We need the parking,” Zimmerly said. “It's directly affecting my income. It's preventing people from coming into the store.

“I have a parking lot across the street,” he said. “People don't use it because they like to park right out front and walk in.”

About 13,000 vehicles travel Pittsburgh Street in Springdale every day, according to PennDOT.

Council approved the parking change late last year out of concern that having parking on both sides narrowed the street too much — leading to about 60 accidents last year.

“They didn't even come around and talk to us about it or take any consideration of the property owners,” Zimmerly said. “We are the ones who pay the taxes.”

While the lane toward Cheswick is now wider, the opposite lane remains the same width because the center line has yet to be moved.

PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said the department plans to move the center line when the weather breaks and painting season begins.

“Painting is weather and temperature sensitive, so typically we don't start until late April or early May,” he said.

While a municipality would need PennDOT approval to move a center line, parking is a municipal decision, Cowan said.

Despite signs indicating a two-hour parking limit on the southern side of the street, Zimmerly said it's not enforced and cars are parked on the street all day.

Mayor Ken Lloyd said borough police are not able to enforce that limit, and the signs need to come down. Lloyd said there's plenty of parking for Zimmerly's business between his own off-street lot and the municipal lots on either side of Pittsburgh Street.

“This guy is crying over spilled milk,” Lloyd said. “I'm not changing anything on it right now. So far, I've gotten compliments on it. Yeah, there are some people that aren't happy about it.”

Initially, chiropractor Damon Taggart said the parking removal made sense to him.

But without the two-hour parking limit being enforced, all the parking across from his office gets taken by cars parked there far longer, he said.

“I think it probably could have been introduced better,” Taggart said. “I didn't realize there wasn't going to be any enforcement of the two-hour parking on the side that is still available.

“If you're going to do this, you need to have a plan in place to deal with the volume,” he said. “You took away half the parking spaces; you didn't take away half of the population. Those people need to park somewhere.”

While enforcing a time limit would help, Taggart said the borough should consider taking down an empty building on Pittsburgh Street for a parking lot.

Taggart said he's noticed vehicles traveling faster than the 25 mph speed limit through the borough in the newly widened lane.

Zimmerly said the narrowness of the street with parking on both sides slowed down traffic.

“Now it's open like a race track,” he said.

Taggart said borough police need to be visible and enforce the speed limit so drivers know to slow down.

Police Chief Derek Dayoub did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

“If the police slowed people down, there would be no problem,” Zimmerly said. “They don't do that. They're not visible. So the trucks just roll through. It's dangerous.

“We need a reputation,” he said. “The only way you get that is if they do their job.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.