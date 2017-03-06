Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Vandergrift police: missing woman last seen Feb. 16 in Harrison

Valley News Dispatch | Monday, March 6, 2017, 8:39 p.m.
Ronny Cable

Updated 8 minutes ago

Vandergrift police have released more information about a 34-year-old borough woman who was last seen Feb. 16.

Vandergrift Police Sgt. Anthony DePanicis said Ronny Cable was seen in the Natrona Heights Wal-mart in Harrison on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 16.

Two unidentified white males were seen on surveillance footage with her.

Later that night, Cable was seen with apparently the same two men at her residence in Vandergrift.

All three got into a red Chevrolet, believed to be either a Cavalier or Cobalt.

DePanicis said the last time a charge was made to her bank account was the following night at a bar in a neighboring town. He said there is no evidence that she has used her phone since Feb. 16.

DePanicis said an earlier report that she has been missing since Feb. 10 is incorrect.

Cable is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her lower back and lower leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vandergrift police at 724-568-5507 or Bring Our Missing Home Tip Line, a national nonprofit that helps find missing people, at 810-294-4858.

