County denies funds for Vandergrift paving

Vandergrift's summer paving program appears to be over before it started.

The borough got some bad news from Westmoreland County planning department officials recently.

Vandergrift officials had requested $400,000 to pave 14 streets but was turned down by the county, which administers the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

Local Government Coordinator Jennifer Woodling told Vandergrift officials that the CDBG program has been cut by $1.8 million and each county project was reviewed.

Council President Brian Carricato has set up a meeting with a county commissioner to see if anything can be salvaged for the coming summer.

“We have at least two streets that are in deplorable condition,” Carricato said, without naming them.

Sewer bids come in high

The bad news continued Monday night when council opened up contract bids for the Michigan Avenue sanitary sewer reconstruction project.

The low bidder was R.A. Monzo of Latrobe at almost $76,500. Vandergrift had $60,000 set aside for the project that includes digging a 14-foot deep trench for 360 feet down the street.

Council decided to seek scaled-down contract bids for 125 feet in the project area.

Councilwoman Christine Wilson said she is concerned about a spring in the area that could have an effect of Vandergrift's flow monitoring from the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority.

The flow monitors track water infiltrating the newly modernized sewage system.

If the flow monitors see little infiltration, Vandergrift might not have to spent millions on Phase 3 of its stormwater/sanitary separation project.

Pool repair money OK'd

One project that is getting the green light is the community pool repair project.

The state Department of Community and Natural Resources will be awarding a $10,000 grant to Vandergrift.

Work includes regrading and re-dredging a ditch on the other side of a retaining wall and repairing a drain.

The work is expected to take two weeks once the grant money has arrived.

George Guido is a freelance writer.