Tarentum tightens laws for absentee landlords

Tarentum has put its foot down concerning some absentee landlords and their lack of property upkeep.

Council voted unanimously Tuesday on an ordinance outlining these requirements:

• Landlords must live within 40 miles of their properties. If they don't, they must hire a property manager to look after them. Any landlord who doesn't meet the distance requirement has 45 days from Wednesday to hire a property manager.

• A landlord must maintain a current list of tenants in each rental property and provide it to the borough upon request.

• Landlords living farther than 40 miles must provide the borough with their contact information, including their address. Contact information for local property managers also is required.

• If a landlord or property manager fails to address an issue with his or her property, the borough has the right to fix the problem. The landlord will then be charged the cost of the repairs plus a 10 percent fee.

“I am so glad that everybody came together to pass this,” Councilwoman Erika Josefoski said. “It's a relief, because I know there were a lot of questions about it.

“It's just so important that we do this now before it gets any worse,” she said. “It's not just one, or two, or a handful of properties. There are so many properties in the borough that have absentee landlords.”

There are 2,300 residential properties in Tarentum, according to Borough Manager Mike Gutonski.

Gutonski said 20 to 25 percent of those properties are rentals, and he estimates that half of those have absentee landlords.

Before the ordinance passed, Josefoski said the borough tried to alleviate the problem by sending certified mail to absentee landlords, but the landlords would change addresses and the mail would get sent back.

Josefoski said the ordinance gives the borough the power to get the neglected properties back in order.

In December, council proposed that a landlord or a property manager live within a 15-mile radius of the borough. That was changed to 40 miles because it gives a landlord or property manager more time to get to the property should something happen.

“If somebody lives in Aliquippa (or) Greensburg, they're close enough,” Josefoski said.

Solicitor David Regoli said the distance requirement is legal and several other muni­cipalities have the same ordinance.

“It's survived every challenge that I know of,” Regoli said.

Officer to wear 2 hats

Council hired Code Enforcement Officer Chris Fabec as a full-time police officer.

Fabec will continue to perform his code enforcement duties while serving as a police officer, officials said.

Fabec said he will now be able to bring criminal charges on repeat offenders who don't comply with property maintenance issues such as high weeds or abandoned vehicles.

“You're not just getting another slap on the wrist,” Fabec said. “They're going to address it or they're going to go to jail.”

A majority of police departments in Armstrong County do the same thing, Fabec said. Etna does, too.

Fabec believes the dual role will make his job easier.

“I think a policeman knocking on your door telling you you need to take care of this, rather than a random person ... will have more backing to it,” Fabec said.

Regoli said the dual role does not pose a conflict of interest.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702.