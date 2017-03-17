Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murder charge held for court against Frazer woman
Chuck Biedka | Friday, March 17, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
Courtesy of Allegheny County Police
Teresa Drum

A Frazer woman will stand trial on charges that she killed her husband after the two argued over a burned casserole.

Teresa Drum, 38, showed no apparent emotion during her preliminary hearing on a single charge of homicide. The Allegheny County District Attorney's office also added a charge of tampering with evidence against Drum, which also was held over for trial.

Drum is accused of shooting her husband, Dennis Drum Sr., 42, once in the head on Feb. 27 in their Crawford Run Road home after what Teresa Drum told police was an argument over a burned casserole.

In court papers, police say Drum told them her husband committed suicide.

But a friend of Teresa Drum testified that Drum sent her a cellphone photo of her husband's dead body. In that photo, taken before Drum call 911, no gun is visible. When police an medical crews arrived, however, they said they found Dennis Drum dead with a gun in his hand.

Prosecutors contend Teresa Drum placed the gun there to make it appear her husband shot himself.

Drum was returned to the Allegheny County Jail without bond to await trial.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

