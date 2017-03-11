Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Donation of vacant land in Harrison opens up possibilities for 14 acres of township-owned property
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
John Coury of Harrison stands on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the tree line of property donated to Harrison that could be used for a nature preserve. Coury has been the unofficial caretaker of the property for years.

Updated 16 minutes ago

A Harrison Township official is thrilled with the prospect of putting some newly donated land to good use.

Six parcels of land along Altermoor Drive were recently donated to the township by the family of Mike and Rose Ricci, Italian immigrants who lived in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

“I was very excited,” Commissioner Robin Bergstrom said of the vacant and mostly wooded land, which adds up to about 2.25 acres. “I thought it was very generous of the family to do that.”

The parcels, in the Natrona Heights neighborhood, had been for sale for a while, but the owners had trouble selling them because they are narrow and houses really can't be built there, said Bergstrom, who lives on Altermoor Drive.

Bergstrom spoke with Roseanne Caruso-Knight, the granddaughter of Mike and Rose Ricci, about possibly donating the land when Caruso-Knight paid a visit to the property last summer. Caruso-Knight and her aunt Ann Ricci both inherited the land from the Riccis.

“(My aunt's) elderly, and she's been paying the taxes, and I just kind of thought it would be nice if we could do something nice for that community,” said Caruso-Knight, 53, of Phoenix.

Bergstrom said her initial vision for the space would be to add some benches or a rest area for walkers who use Altermoor and the Rachel Carson Trail, which borders the property.

“If we put a little parklet there along Altermoor, and made it look nice, that would be a good resting space for people that are walking or biking,” Bergstrom said.

The donation also creates new options for 14 acres of township land that border the Ricci property and have been inaccessible for decades. The Ricci property is adjacent to the township property and the road, which means the township can now get to it.

Bergstrom said a nature center is a possibility, but will get input from the recreation board and residents before anything is decided. Any projects would be funded by grant money.

Neighbor has been tending to land

“We'll explore what we can do with it ... now that we have 16 acres,” Bergstrom said.

John Coury, who also lives on Altermoor Drive, has served as the property's unofficial caretaker. The 73-year-old has mowed grown-out vegetation and cut plants on the land since 2003.

He is pleased with the donation because now the township can address weakened trees that have started to fall.

“Most of these trees are ash, and they're going to be a threat,” Coury said.

Caruso-Knight said her family is happy to do something positive in the name of her grandparents.

The township agreed to name the property in honor of the Ricci family and will place a marker on the property commemorating the donation.

The property will be open to the public, as per the agreement with the Ricci family.

“They always gave back and taught us to give back,” Caruso-Knight said of her grandparents. “We just hope it becomes something that the community can enjoy.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.