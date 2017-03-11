Donation of vacant land in Harrison opens up possibilities for 14 acres of township-owned property

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Harrison Township official is thrilled with the prospect of putting some newly donated land to good use.

Six parcels of land along Altermoor Drive were recently donated to the township by the family of Mike and Rose Ricci, Italian immigrants who lived in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

“I was very excited,” Commissioner Robin Bergstrom said of the vacant and mostly wooded land, which adds up to about 2.25 acres. “I thought it was very generous of the family to do that.”

The parcels, in the Natrona Heights neighborhood, had been for sale for a while, but the owners had trouble selling them because they are narrow and houses really can't be built there, said Bergstrom, who lives on Altermoor Drive.

Bergstrom spoke with Roseanne Caruso-Knight, the granddaughter of Mike and Rose Ricci, about possibly donating the land when Caruso-Knight paid a visit to the property last summer. Caruso-Knight and her aunt Ann Ricci both inherited the land from the Riccis.

“(My aunt's) elderly, and she's been paying the taxes, and I just kind of thought it would be nice if we could do something nice for that community,” said Caruso-Knight, 53, of Phoenix.

Bergstrom said her initial vision for the space would be to add some benches or a rest area for walkers who use Altermoor and the Rachel Carson Trail, which borders the property.

“If we put a little parklet there along Altermoor, and made it look nice, that would be a good resting space for people that are walking or biking,” Bergstrom said.

The donation also creates new options for 14 acres of township land that border the Ricci property and have been inaccessible for decades. The Ricci property is adjacent to the township property and the road, which means the township can now get to it.

Bergstrom said a nature center is a possibility, but will get input from the recreation board and residents before anything is decided. Any projects would be funded by grant money.

Neighbor has been tending to land

“We'll explore what we can do with it ... now that we have 16 acres,” Bergstrom said.

John Coury, who also lives on Altermoor Drive, has served as the property's unofficial caretaker. The 73-year-old has mowed grown-out vegetation and cut plants on the land since 2003.

He is pleased with the donation because now the township can address weakened trees that have started to fall.

“Most of these trees are ash, and they're going to be a threat,” Coury said.

Caruso-Knight said her family is happy to do something positive in the name of her grandparents.

The township agreed to name the property in honor of the Ricci family and will place a marker on the property commemorating the donation.

The property will be open to the public, as per the agreement with the Ricci family.

“They always gave back and taught us to give back,” Caruso-Knight said of her grandparents. “We just hope it becomes something that the community can enjoy.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.