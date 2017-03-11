Situation 'dire' for ambulance service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After more than four decades of independence, Lower Valley Ambulance Service is no longer able to survive on its own, its board president says.

The service has reached out to the municipalities it serves for financial help, but so far, no help has been forthcoming, board President Tom Arneson said.

“We need help to keep this business afloat,” he said. “Without any help, we're not going to be able to do this.”

The service has run a six-figure loss each of the past three years, Arneson said. It's down an ambulance because of a blown engine it can't afford to fix and is making half payments on bills.

While making efforts to improve its fortunes, such as selling its office building in Harmar, Arneson called the situation “extremely dire.”

“We have enough money in the bank to operate for six months,” he said. “We're basically going month-to-month right now.”

Lower Valley serves seven municipalities — Cheswick, Oakmont, Springdale and Verona, and Harmar, Indiana and Springdale townships. Verona was added late last year.

Arneson said they sent out a request for help in February. They asked for a response by the end of the month but got none, save for Cheswick which wanted a copy of the service's founding charter. Arneson said they don't have it.

Arneson said the service based how much it's asking from each on its estimated $100,000 loss in 2016.

Each municipality was asked to contribute toward that on a percentage based on its call volume except for Verona, which was asked for 5 percent, or $5,000, because the borough has no call history.

Harmar accounts for a third of the service's calls and was asked to contribute $33,000, Arneson said. Oakmont was a close second at 32 percent, or $32,000.

The remaining breakdown is Springdale, 16 percent; Springdale Township, 8 percent; Cheswick, 6 percent; and Indiana Township, 5 percent.

Financial data wanted

Some municipal leaders, such as Harmar's Bob Seibert, said they need to see Lower Valley's financial information before they can even consider contributing.

“We're not legally allowed to budget any money for them unless they have a current audit provided to the township,” he said.

While the service had an audit done in 2015, it wasn't planning on doing one again this year because of the cost, Arneson said. A profit-and-loss statement is available, he said.

“If they contribute and our financial situation stabilizes, we would be able to afford to do it every year,” he said.

Seibert said any contribution from Harmar could not come until 2018 as part of its budget, which will be put together this fall.

“Hopefully, they can get that audit done,” he said. “They have six months to get the audit done, and I hope they do.”

Springdale Township included $5,000 for the service in its 2017 budget but hasn't given the money yet. Commissioners want to see the service's financial statements first, Commissioner Anthony Rozzano said.

“Nothing has been confirmed that we're going to donate any money at this point,” Rozzano said. “We put a little bit aside should the board decide after we review their budget and their financial reports.”

Rozzano said the township wants to know the ambulance service is being properly managed.

“We're a small town. We don't have very much money coming in ourselves,” he said. “Our roads need repaired. Our sewer lines need maintenance. We don't have a lot of money to spare.”

Indiana Township Manager Dan Anderson said supervisors considered a $4,000 request from the service last year when assembling the township's 2017 budget.

But with the service's 2015 audit not available at the time, no money was allotted, he said.

Lower Valley serves about half of Indiana Township. The other is covered by Seneca Area Emergency Services, which Anderson said has not asked for assistance.

Anderson said supervisors may consider Lower Valley's request again this fall when the township budgets for 2018.

“I don't know that we have the revenue to just simply provide them,” he said. “We'd like to see how the other municipalities handle that to know if our money would make a difference.”

Anderson said Indiana Township officials were concerned about the service identifying the cause of its drop in revenue.

Stemming losses

Arneson said Lower Valley has worked to identify and deal with its losses.

Extending into Verona is part of the service's plan to improve the financial picture, said Arneson, who has been involved with it since 1976 and served as a volunteer paramedic from 1976 to 1990. He's been on the board since 1993, becoming president this year.

The service also brought back its wheelchair van. While it operated at a loss, eliminating it proved to be a costly mistake, as Arneson said they didn't realize how it contributed to use of its other more profitable services.

Selling the office building and the garage behind it are key to the service's survival, Arneson said. A pending sale hinges on Harmar supervisors approving a rezoning of the property for the company that wants to buy it.

If the building sells, Arneson said the service will use the money to pay off creditors and put money in reserve to protect payroll.

Beyond that, Arneson said the service has to contend with the gap between what insurances Medicare and Medicaid are paying and their actual expenses.

“These reductions have been across the board and significant,” he said. “You're taking in far less money now, but your costs continue to rise.”

Arneson could not say how long Lower Valley can survive without help. Municipal support would be a “game changer.”

“No response doesn't mean ‘no,' ” he said. “We're hopeful we're going to get some assistance from the communities. We understand we have to prepare for both best-case and worst-case scenarios.”

Is a tax the answer?

Seibert said the ambulance service needs to come up with a permanent funding solution, and he doesn't think municipal contributions is it.

He said the service should consider putting up a referendum asking voters to approve a tax.

He referenced the recent referendum for a tax to support the Springdale Free Public Library. The 0.25-mill property tax was approved in Springdale and Cheswick but voted down in Harmar and Springdale Township.

“If you're willing to support your library, you need to support the ambulance service,” he said. “Public safety is the most important thing. We need to get some permanent funding to that organization. We need to do the right thing.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.