Springdale primary to decide Democratic nominees for mayoral, council races

Democrats alone are vying for mayor and five council seats in Spring­dale in this year's municipal primary:

Republicans won't find any candidates for mayor or council on this year's municipal primary ballot in Springdale.

But voters should be familiar with most if not all of the Democrats' names, including those that are missing and one that is back.

In addition to the mayor's office, five of the seven council seats are up for election this year.

Mayor Ken Lloyd, citing health reasons first, is not seeking re-election.

“Number two is, my wife doesn't want me to,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd was elected four years ago. Then chairman of the borough's Democratic Party, he mounted a last-minute write-in campaign and edged out fellow Democrat John Molnar.

“That was my fault,” Molnar said. “I had no one at the polls, no workers.”

Molnar is running for mayor again this year and is one of four candidates. The others are Joseph Bertoline, Dan Copeland and John Murray.

After losing the mayor's race in 2013, Molnar lost his bid for re-election to council at the 2015 primary, along with Gene Polsinelli.

Molnar spent a year on the Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority board after leaving council.

While there was community speculation Molnar would also run for council, he decided against that.

“What difference can one person make?” he said. “I'd never get any legislation passed with just one vote.”

Of the five seats up for election on council, four are for four-year terms while one is a two-year term.

A total of six candidates are running for the five seats, with three that filed for the four-year terms also filing for the one two-year seat.

Four incumbents are seeking re-election. They are Eileen Miller, Jason Overly, Michael Ziencik and Anna Spirk. Spirk was recently appointed to fill the vacancy created by Jason Fry's resignation.

The other candidates, Harry Helwig Jr. and Jeff Hartz, had run unsuccessfully for council in 2015. They, along with Miller, mounted write-in campaigns after Molnar challenged their financial disclosures in court and their names were removed from the primary ballot.

Only Miller was ultimately successful.

Hartz was among those who had sought the appointment to fill Fry's vacancy, but council chose Spirk, daughter of Councilman David Spirk.

All six are vying for four Democratic nominations to the four-year seats. Helwig, Miller and Ziencik also filed for the single two-year seat.

“It's going to be an interesting primary, that's for sure,” Helwig said.

Incumbent Councilman Frank Forbes did not file to run for re-election.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.