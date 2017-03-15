Kiski Area musical director to retire after 37 years in district

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The final curtain call for Kiski Area High School music teacher Tammy Hampshire will take place this spring.

Hampshire, 58, will retire at the end of the school year after nearly 40 years with the district.

She serves as music department head and high school choral and musical director. She teaches music at Kiski Area Intermediate School.

“It's time — 37 years in education — it's time,” Hampshire said of her retirement. “It's a lot of wonderful memories, and a lot of great music has been created in the time that I've been there.”

Hampshire will direct her final musical, “The Little Mermaid,” March 29-April 1. Her final choir concert will be May 16.

Hampshire encourages Kiski Area alumni to return for those events.

“The last time I conduct the finale for this year's musical, I'll probably be bawling like a baby,” she said. “It'll finally hit me that that's the end.”

Her leaving has already hit her co-workers and students.

Kiski Area graduate Victor Cardamone, 24, had Hampshire for choir all through his high school career. He said she took a chance on him because he wanted to perform in both the choir and band, which most students weren't allowed to do because of scheduling conflicts.

“She gave me a chance when no one else would,” he said. “I promised her that if she gave me a chance, that I would work harder than ever to make her proud of me and not regret her decision.”

Cardamone is pursuing a career in opera. He was recently a winner at the Metropolitan Opera National Council Audition.

He said Hampshire helped him get to this point in his music studies by giving him a strong musical foundation.

“I'm extremely happy for her because I know that she's left a legacy that will never tarnish,” he said.

Not only was Hampshire there for Cardamone in school and music matters, but she was also there for him when he lost his mother to cancer in 2015.

“There was Mrs. Hampshire, coming in the doorway for the Tuesday viewing,” he said. “That meant so much to me and my family — more than she'll ever know.”

High school Principal Chad Roland, who has worked with Hampshire for seven years, called her one of the school's most dedicated teachers. He said she's always willing to go above and beyond what is expected of her.

“That's how she's built — she wants to give back and provide for the students,” Roland said. “She's just an amazing woman.”

Roland said she will leave a void in the district when she goes.

“She's somebody that's been through a lot of the trials and tribulations of public education,” he said. “She just sort of goes through her career and excels at a high level.” Intermediate School Principal Mike Cardamone said she won't be easily replaced.

“It's just her work ethic and dedication to detail that sticks out to me,” said Cardamone, who has worked with Hampshire for five years and is no relation to Victor.

Cardamone said students are lucky to learn from her, because she also stresses responsibility, excellence and respect.

“I think she's done an awesome job in instilling those expectations,” he said.

Hampshire said there are a lot of memories to be packed up when she leaves in May. She's been able to travel with students to regional, state and national competitions over the years.

“I don't know what it's going to be — it's probably going to be pretty hectic,” Hampshire said. “Packing everything up after that many years of teaching, it's going to be pretty crazy.”

Hampshire hopes to find more time to enjoy music for herself in her retirement. She plays piano and sings. Hampshire lives in Allegheny Township with her husband, Keith. She has two sons, Keith, 28, and David, 24, who she was able to teach when they were in school.

Hampshire said she'll leave the basic guidelines for whoever follows her, but will leave it up to them to develop the program their way. Her replacement hasn't been hired.

“I think it's time to step back and let some young energetic person have the opportunities that I've had,” she said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.