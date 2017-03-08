Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Frazer seeks standardized rules for developers

George Guido | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 12:33 a.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Frazer Township is trying to standardize its rules regarding procedures that developers must follow.

Supervisor Lori Ziencik said the change will allow the township's forms to be ready for developers, as opposed to reinventing documents each time a developer wants to work on a project in the 10.6-square-mile township.

The township supervisors on Tuesday night updated the language of several developers' agreements.

They agreed on the standard form for developers.

Another change is geared toward stormwater operations and maintenance per state Department of Environmental Protection guidelines.

In the new approach to stormwater management, Solicitor Timothy Bish recommended a “qualified contractor approach” that requires the developer to maintain the stormwater detention facility.

The supervisors also allowed a change dealing with money that developers must set aside to ensure that the project, as it pertains to township requirements, gets completed. That financial set-aside now doesn't have to be a traditional surety bond or letter of credit.

Officials said that while traditional road bonds aren't passe, it is increasingly difficult for developers to obtain bonding. Banks are asking developers for personal agreements, according to Frazer officials.

The township plans to use the change like an “excess road agreement,” previously designed for the type of activity for Marcellus shale natural gas wells drilled in the township.

The township also is standardizing the checklist that developers must complete for them to receive an occupancy permit.

New emergency coordinator

Supervisors Tuesday night appointed Jacob T. Eckberg as the township's emergency management coordinator.

Eckberg will work with Allegheny County emergency management officials and the governor's office.

Township officials said Eckberg is a Frazer volunteer firefighter, has haz-mat certification and is certified to operate a pumper fire truck.

Eckberg replaces Ted Bajack, who resigned last month.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.