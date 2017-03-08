Frazer seeks standardized rules for developers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Frazer Township is trying to standardize its rules regarding procedures that developers must follow.

Supervisor Lori Ziencik said the change will allow the township's forms to be ready for developers, as opposed to reinventing documents each time a developer wants to work on a project in the 10.6-square-mile township.

The township supervisors on Tuesday night updated the language of several developers' agreements.

They agreed on the standard form for developers.

Another change is geared toward stormwater operations and maintenance per state Department of Environmental Protection guidelines.

In the new approach to stormwater management, Solicitor Timothy Bish recommended a “qualified contractor approach” that requires the developer to maintain the stormwater detention facility.

The supervisors also allowed a change dealing with money that developers must set aside to ensure that the project, as it pertains to township requirements, gets completed. That financial set-aside now doesn't have to be a traditional surety bond or letter of credit.

Officials said that while traditional road bonds aren't passe, it is increasingly difficult for developers to obtain bonding. Banks are asking developers for personal agreements, according to Frazer officials.

The township plans to use the change like an “excess road agreement,” previously designed for the type of activity for Marcellus shale natural gas wells drilled in the township.

The township also is standardizing the checklist that developers must complete for them to receive an occupancy permit.

New emergency coordinator

Supervisors Tuesday night appointed Jacob T. Eckberg as the township's emergency management coordinator.

Eckberg will work with Allegheny County emergency management officials and the governor's office.

Township officials said Eckberg is a Frazer volunteer firefighter, has haz-mat certification and is certified to operate a pumper fire truck.

Eckberg replaces Ted Bajack, who resigned last month.

George Guido is a freelance writer.