Freeport Area OKs $800K for roof work at high school
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 12:39 a.m.

The Freeport Area School Board on Wednesday night awarded a nearly $800,000 contract to replace a major portion of the senior high school roof.

A flat, rubber roof will replace the existing roof above the music department, auditorium, gymnasium, cafeteria, the administration wing and two classroom wings.

Weather permitting, some preliminary work will be done during Easter break.

The bulk of the project will be completed during the summer and finished in time before school begins in August, officials said.

R.A.M.E. Inc. of Washington, Pa., will do the work. Its bid came in significantly lower than the other four contractors, all who bid $1 million-plus for the job.

School board President Daniel Lucovich said the project initially was estimated to cost about $1.2 million.

The district awarded up $25,000 to R.A.M.E. for repairs to older roof sections of the high school's roof as well as at Buffalo and South Buffalo elementary schools.

R.A.M.E., an experienced firm that is reliable, according to Lucovich, wanted to work in the region, especially during the summer, Lucovich said.

The new roof is important as it kicks off a series of renovations to the high school, Lucovich said.

The board is planning to eventually replace the windows, auditorium seating, electrical, boiler and add air conditioning.

The district's high school is the only school building without air conditioning, he added.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.

