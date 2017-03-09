Leechburg Area students await Lenape decision

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The decision on whether to send Leechburg Area High School students to Lenape Technical School on a full-day or half-day basis might not occur until May.

School district officials said they can't determine the cost of full-day students until Lenape determines its tuition for the 2017-18 school year, which is based on enrollment.

Junior Dallas Remaley spoke to the board advocating full-day classes at the Manor Township school.

“I've talked to students who graduated from Lenape last year through about 15 years ago,” Remaley said. “All said they would like the full-time idea.”

Remaley said she was hoping the board would come to a decision earlier than May.

“I don't want this to be set back,” Remaley said.

School board President Terri Smith said she was researching the issue with the Apollo-Ridge and Freeport Area school districts as to how they felt about full-day classes and how bus schedules were more efficiently determined.

“I don't want any student denied opportunities,” Smith said. “Leechburg sends a higher percentage of its students to Lenape.”

Leechburg Area sends 53 students to Lenape, as compared to Freeport Area, a much larger school district, which sends 24 students.Remaley said her research showed that when Baby Boomers soon retire from professions offered by Lenape, employers will have trouble filling those types of positions.

George Guido is a freelance writer.