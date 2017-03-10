East Deer to place recycling bin in park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To provide recycling service to East Deer residents, the township commissioners have approved placing a bin at East Deer Memorial Park.

It's expected to arrive in April.

It will be intended for household recyclables such as plastic, glass, aluminum and tin.

Electronics will not be permitted.

Paper and cardboard should not be placed in the new bin, as there already is one at the park for those materials.

Commissioners approved entering a 12-month contract with Waste Management Inc. for the recycling bin. It will cost the township about $150 per month if it's emptied every week, or about $90 if it's emptied every two weeks.

Commissioner Anthony Taliani said commissioners don't know how often the bin will need to be emptied.

“We have no idea how many people are going to utilize that service,” he said.

The commissioners are hoping the bin won't be abused or misused.

Cheswick recently removed such recycling bins. Officials cited problems including garbage and other inappropriate items being placed in the bins and materials becoming scattered around the site when the bins became overfilled.

The bins were being emptied twice a week.

Taliani said East Deer will monitor the container closely. That may include surveillance cameras; township officials are now in talks with vendors for cameras there and at the municipal building.

“We feel it's worth a try,” he said.

Commissioners opted for a bin instead of curbside pickup at homes every two weeks, which Taliani said would add $4 per month to residents' $15.50 monthly garbage bill.

“We did not have a lot of people make this request,” Taliani said. But, “We have some people who really want to try it out. We'll try this and see what interest there is.”

East Deer is not required to offer recycling. Municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents don't fall under the state's recycling law.

Related to garbage, commissioners are looking into a garbage ordinance brought about by concerns about some residents putting their garbage out too far in advance of pickup.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.