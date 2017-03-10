Townhouse apartments OK'd at former Washington Township sewage plant site

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The site of a former sewage treatment plant for Washington Acres will be turned into a five-unit townhouse complex.

Washington Township supervisors Thursday night gave tentative approval for Monroeville developer Mark Paliotta to build townhouses at the corner of Exton Lake Road and Woodland Park Drive.

The site has been cleaned up over the past several years after a defunct sewage treatment plant was replaced by construction of public sewer pipes along nearby Pucketa Creek.

Paliotta will buy the 2.25-acre property from the Municipal Authority of Washington Township for a price that was not disclosed Thursday.

Township officials told Paliotta they prefer a homeowners association be formed instead of having the five owners take care of maintenance and related issues.

The supervisors' final approval is expected April 13 — if the homeowners association is formed.

“We're not going to have individual lots, according to my interpretation,” solicitor Adam Long said regarding the township's code.

Paliotta will also use an unnamed tributary of Pucketa Creek for residents.

“We'll utilize the waterway as part of the unit and green space,” Paliotta said. “This is a great area.”

The township planning commission approved the concept last week.

George Guido is a freelance writer.