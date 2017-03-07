DEP plan for radioactive site in Cheswick fails to satisfy apprehensive neighbors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The state Department of Environmental Protection's decision to “cap” radioactive contamination at a Cheswick property without testing nearby properties is disappointing to neighbors.

“I think they should have at least made a visit in the area to determine if there is any contamination along Spruce Street,” said Henry Kuczynski, 93, whose home is near the former Keystone Metals Reduction site, where radium-226 was found.

But the DEP's decision, announced this week, proposes leaving the radium in place and adding another 4.5 to 6 feet of soil on top of the contaminated area.

Future land use at the site would be restricted.

The DEP's tests found that radium-226 is present in about 6,500 cubic yards of soil on 3.5 acres behind the current North American Fencing Corp. at 1005 Freeport Road. A representative of the fence company declined to comment Tuesday.

Most of the contamination is limited to the footprint of the former radium plant and a nearby railroad spur.

The plan to cap the site would cost about $2 million and take less than a year to complete, according to DEP. A start date was not announced.

Water to be monitored

The DEP would conduct monitoring, including quarterly groundwater monitoring since there is groundwater contamination about 400 feet from drinking water wells used by the Municipal Authority of Harmar, which serves 3,000 households in Harmar, Cheswick, Springdale and Springdale Township.

The DEP report states that it does not appear that groundwater contamination is seeping from the site.

Springdale Councilman David Spirk requested that Springdale Borough and its water authority receive DEP's groundwater monitoring reports.

Testing of nearby properties, including those along Spruce Street is not needed, DEP's report said, because no contamination was found off the site.

The radium is left over from Keystone's production of the material for use in watch faces, medical and other consumer goods because it glows in the dark.

Radium-226 is a cancer-causing agent and has a half-life of 1,600 years. The company produced the material in the 1920s.

The threat to human health and welfare is limited to “direct contact to the contaminant and vapor intrusion into (any) occupied building that may be built on the site,” according to the DEP's decision document.

Neighbors concerned

But that's little comfort to those living nearby.

Jack Tady, 78, a two-time Grammy-nominated polka artist who lives on Spruce Street, said he is concerned about the potential presence of contaminants on his property.

“It bothers me that I know something is over there,” he said. “We need to know for sure, and I'm right across the street.”

Although the DEP did not conduct tests along Spruce Street, the agency stated in its decision document that testing “is not needed in the residential area.”

According to the agency, there is 250 feet between the contamination at the site and Spruce Street — although Kuczynski countered there's only 100 feet between the site's fence line and his home.

The DEP report states that “numerous samples” were taken between the contamination and the company's fence line at Spruce Street and no contamination was found there.

Paul Jack is president of Cheswick Council who has 40 years of experience in environmental investigation and remediation.

“I'm satisfied with what the DEP did in their investigation, the way they presented their results and how they responded to comments from the residents.”

Jack noted that the DEP has previously recommended that concerned residents conduct their own indoor radon testing, a common practice when buying a home.

Radon gas can be a byproduct of radium.

“It's a straightforward process and, if residents need help finding the kits or need input, they can call the borough office.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.