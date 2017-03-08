Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Window blessing
Sidney Davis | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 9:33 p.m.

Pittsburgh Stained Glass Services install the last stained-glasspanels on the center window at Central Presbyterian Church in Tarentum on Tuesday. The 103-year-old window is the largest of 12 stained-glass windows at the church that were removed in 2014 for restoration. The windows are original to the church, which was built in 1913.

Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Andrew Cooper (left) and Promise Clark of Pittsburgh Stained Glass Services work to install the last stained glass panels on the center window at Central Presbyterian Church in Tarentum on Tuesday, March, 7, 2017. The 103-year-old window is the largest of 12 stained glass windows at the church that were removed in 2014 for restoration. The windows are original to the church, which was built in 1913.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Promise Clark of Pittsburgh Stained Glass Services picks up materials after he and a colleague installed one of the remaining stained glass panels on the center window at Central Presbyterian Church in Tarentum on Tuesday, March, 7, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Promise Clark of Pittsburgh Stained Glass Services places caulk around the space for the final panel of stained glass to be reinstalled in the center window at Central Presbyterian Church in Tarentum on Tuesday, March, 7, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Andrew Cooper and Promise Clark of Pittsburgh Stained Glass Services get ready to install another panel of stained glass into the large central window at Central Presbyterian Church in Tarentum on Tuesday, March, 7, 2017. The 103-year-old window, original to the church, was one of 12 removed in 2014 for restoration.
