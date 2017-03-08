Family fears man who went off New Kensington Bridge is their loved one

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Akisha Benton can't believe her brother would jump from a bridge — even to escape from the police.

But Benton and her family fear that Greg Benton, 37, was the man police say they saw jump into the river from the New Kensington Bridge on Feb. 23 — even though police say they aren't sure who that was.

“My brother couldn't swim. He was terrified of the water. He was also terrified of heights,” Akisha Benton said Wednesday as she looked down at the river from a sidewalk along the bridge about 50 feet above the water.

East Deer police can't yet say for sure it was Greg Benton who led an officer on a high-speed chase from the East Deer Sheetz on Freeport Road to the bridge.

Police say they know that, earlier in the day on Feb. 23, Greg Benton had been driving the car later involved in the chase.

But they don't know for sure that he was the man who threw small bags of illicit drugs from the car before crashing into the bridge abutment that night and fleeing partway across the bridge on foot.

Akisha Benton, however, said she believes in her heart that her brother was that man and is somewhere in the Allegheny or even the Ohio River by now.

The Benton family, of Forest Hills, say they can believe that Greg Benton was “involved in a police chase and crashed into the bridge,” Akisha Benton said.

“We believe my brother was hurt by that crash. We know he fell when he got out of the car. The big question is, what happened then?”

The notion that he would have run along the bridge, then turned and jumped over the side, is “unfathomable,” Benton said.

“He would have run across the bridge, not jumped. Or maybe he tripped and fell. We don't know,” she said.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said county detectives looked into the case.

“There was nothing unusual about it other than an individual jumping off the bridge,” he said.

“The East Deer officer had very short contact with the man, and the officer was on his radio the whole time of the chase and on the bridge,” he said.

“Was (the suspect) acting rationally? It doesn't appear so,” McDonough said. “We don't know the reason why he jumped. We may never know.

“Maybe he was impaired. Maybe it was just an escape attempt. We don't know.”

McDonough said the officer chasing the man across the bridge was about 15 to 20 yards from the fleeing man when the officer saw him go off the bridge, briefly surface and begin to swim before he was out of flashlight range.

Surveillance cameras placed on the bridge several years ago by the Allegheny County District Attorney's office are no help in the case.

“Neither camera is working,” said East Deer police Chief John Manchini, “and both are focused on the intersections on both sides, so it wouldn't have helped anyway.”

McDonough said the investigation will remain open until Benton is found, one way or another.

“No one is giving up the search,” he said.

“The East Deer chief got the state police helicopter to take him up to look for the man,” McDonough said, and he anticipates other searches by police and firefighters when water conditions allow.

A search of the river last week by divers was unsuccessful.

Family seeks closure

When a body was found Tuesday in the Ohio River in Robinson Township, Akisha Benton said she rushed there because the Allegheny River flows into the Ohio River.

But the body was that of Dakota James, a man last seen on a Pittsburgh street Jan. 25.

“I had mixed emotions,” Benton said. “I was happy for Dakota James' family. His mother said it brought closure and not knowing was hard on the family.

“Well, I know what that is like,” Benton said. “They've had a lot of support. We need it.”

Benton family members have walked along the East Deer side of the river three times. They tried to walk along the New Kensington side, but conditions made that impossible.

At the same time, Greg Benton hasn't called loved ones or contacted anyone else and his body hasn't been found.

“We're asking people (to) help us search,” his sister said.

She prefers to remember the brother she knew growing up.

“My brother was the most beautiful person I've ever met. He was very giving, very kind and very humble,” Benton said. “He helped people whenever he could.”

Greg Benton was the father of two young children. He worked off and on.

“He taught me to give money to people, and that reinforced what our parents taught us, Akisha Benton said.

Their family, with a total of three siblings, went to church and attended Catholic schools. Greg Benton graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh.

“He would give you the shirt off his back, but he did some crime,” Akisha Benton said. “He didn't hurt anyone, except himself.

“When you look at someone's life, you should look at the totality of who he was, not just his mistakes.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.