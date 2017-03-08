Power out Wednesday evening to hundreds in Alle-Kiski Valley
Updated 13 minutes ago
Strong winds Wednesday evening brought down tree limbs and power lines across the Alle-Kiski Valley and left hundreds without power.
As of 5:30 p.m, West Penn Power was reporting as many as 1,500 customers without power in Vandergrift and 500 in the dark in Cheswick.
Duquesne Light reported 500 outages in Plum.
Additionally, more than 100 West Penn customers were without power in New Kensington, Arnold, and Springdale.
A wind advisory — meaning winds could gusts could top over 50 miles per hour — was issued by the National Weather Service shortly after 1:30 p.m. and scheduled to last until 7 p.m.
Residents are asked to report downed trees or branches to the National Weather Service by calling 412-262-1988 or by posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH.
