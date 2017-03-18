Charges filed in New Kensington Family Dollar robbery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington police have charged a city man they say robbed the Family Dollar store in Parnassus in January.

Scott Thomas Croghan, 28, of New Kensington is accused of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

He allegedly robbed the discount store along Freeport Street at about 10 p.m. Jan. 9.

In his arrest papers, police said Croghan got away with about $125 and four or five packs of cigarettes.

Police circulated a store surveillance photo showing the robber wearing a distinctive white skull mask over his face and a hat.

He wore what appeared to be a black Carhart jacket and had a red bandana in his left back pocket.

The robber carried a black pistol. Store surveillance video shows he dropped the gun and picked up a part that broke off.

In his report, Detective Sgt. James Horwatt said he found part of the black, plastic pistol grip on the store's floor the night of the robbery.

Horwatt learned that a possible suspect had stayed in a house along the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue.

Horwatt and Westmoreland County Detective John Clark went to the address.

They asked if the suspect had stayed there and if he had left anything behind.

According to the report, they were given Croghan's name.

They also found a Carhart jacket that looked like the one the robber wore in the video.

Later, at another address where Croghan allegedly had stayed, police say they found a red bandana.

Horwatt said Croghan was arrested in Penn Hills on Wednesday.

He was arraigned via video by New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.

Pallone set bond at $50,000 pending a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for March 30.

On Friday, Croghan was in the Westmoreland County Prison.

Accused in other incidents

In addition to the New Kensington charges, two detainers have been filed against Croghan, including four drug charges filed by Monroeville police for an incident Jan. 22.

Plum police are also charging him with child endangerment, summary simple assault and harassment stemming from a Dec. 26 incident.

In that case, Croghan is accused of shoving a 10-year-old boy backward into a wall, knocking him to the floor. The boy had been bouncing a ball in his room and angered Croghan, a Plum officer wrote in an arrest report.

Croghan was initially jailed for allegedly violating a protective order and then released.

He faces a preliminary hearing in that case on April 5 in Plum.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.