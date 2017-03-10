Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg school district pondering facility upgrades

George Guido | Friday, March 10, 2017, 12:06 a.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

The Leechburg Area School District is considering making $5.5 million in upgrades to its schools over the next several years.

Some of the work under discussion is intended to replace equipment that was installed in the 1950s and '60s.

Representatives of Axis Architecture returned to the school board Wednesday with a scaled-down version of an earlier presentation for the renovations.

While Axis considers the exterior of the district's buildings to be in good shape, a laundry list of minor updates totalling $5.5 million are planned over the next several school years.

“This will be part of future budgets, not for this year,” said School Director Megan Hamm.The most expensive of the renovations will be replacing the roof over the entire campus at $1.1 million.

Axis officials said the 30-year-old roof has about three to seven years of life left.

Superintendent Tiffany Nix said the most pressing need is to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

The generator, boiler room and pump, along with electrical system, date back to the 1950s and '60s.

“These items are starting to show their age,” said Dick Jaynes of Axis. “This is not something you're going to do tomorrow. Everything here still has some life to it.”

The wood shop, which hasn't been renovated since the 1960s, is also on the wish list. The library, home economics and science labs also will be updated to the tune of $414,000. The number of computers in the library would increase from nine to 20.

Nix said the library, which is open to residents in the evenings, would also offer computer time to the public.

Officials plan a more secure entrance at David Leech Elementary School. Installing a security vestibule will save the district a salary of a second security guard, now employed for the entire school day to inspect visitors.

Visitors would be buzzed through by a secretary.

The renovations would be done during the summer months.

“I don't want any disruption during the school year,” Nix said.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.