Leechburg school district pondering facility upgrades

The Leechburg Area School District is considering making $5.5 million in upgrades to its schools over the next several years.

Some of the work under discussion is intended to replace equipment that was installed in the 1950s and '60s.

Representatives of Axis Architecture returned to the school board Wednesday with a scaled-down version of an earlier presentation for the renovations.

While Axis considers the exterior of the district's buildings to be in good shape, a laundry list of minor updates totalling $5.5 million are planned over the next several school years.

“This will be part of future budgets, not for this year,” said School Director Megan Hamm.The most expensive of the renovations will be replacing the roof over the entire campus at $1.1 million.

Axis officials said the 30-year-old roof has about three to seven years of life left.

Superintendent Tiffany Nix said the most pressing need is to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

The generator, boiler room and pump, along with electrical system, date back to the 1950s and '60s.

“These items are starting to show their age,” said Dick Jaynes of Axis. “This is not something you're going to do tomorrow. Everything here still has some life to it.”

The wood shop, which hasn't been renovated since the 1960s, is also on the wish list. The library, home economics and science labs also will be updated to the tune of $414,000. The number of computers in the library would increase from nine to 20.

Nix said the library, which is open to residents in the evenings, would also offer computer time to the public.

Officials plan a more secure entrance at David Leech Elementary School. Installing a security vestibule will save the district a salary of a second security guard, now employed for the entire school day to inspect visitors.

Visitors would be buzzed through by a secretary.

The renovations would be done during the summer months.

“I don't want any disruption during the school year,” Nix said.

George Guido is a freelance writer.