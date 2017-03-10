Buffalo Township to review fencing requirement for water retention ponds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Buffalo Township supervisors will review the township's fencing requirement for water retention ponds to allow for large “water gardens” that wouldn't be fenced in.

Supervisors agreed to revisit the regulations after Meritage Group L.P., developer of the Sarver's Mill planned residential development, requested a waiver to the requirement for an 8-foot high chain-link fence around its bioretention bed, or water garden.

Meritage is seeking township approval for the fourth phase of the development, which is near the intersection of Route 356 and Sarver Road.

It includes lots for 26 homes.

The retention beds, like regular water retention ponds, are designed to ease stormwater runoff during heavy rains.

However, traditional retention ponds tend to be larger and deeper. They're designed to release water into a municipality's storm sewer system.

Rain gardens are low areas that are planted and landscaped in a mixture of soil, sand and mulch to allow water to seep into the ground. They're aesthetically more pleasing.

Ken Howard, township engineer, said Meritage's proposal calls for a 3,000-square-foot retention bed bounded by gradually sloped embankments that would rise only 18 inches above the bottom of the retention bed.

Bob Bednar of Meritage said the proposed water garden would normally hold no more than 6 inches of water.

In the event of heavy rains or flooding, pipes would drain any water greater than 18 inches deep into a traditional retention pond near the development.

That pond would have fencing around it.

Jim Rumbaugh, Meritage president, said the water garden property will be owned by the homeowners association.

“What I am trying to do here is something that is beautiful and functional,” Rumbaugh said.

He said homeowners in the development probably would prefer looking at a beautiful water garden outside their windows instead of a chain link fence.

“I favor what Mr. Rumbaugh and Mr. Bednar are proposing,” said Supervisor Ron Zampogna. “It is a more natural look.”

Howard said, regardless of aesthetics, a fenceless water garden does not comply with township ordinances.

“Our ordinance is that anything that holds water has to have a fence around it,” he said. “There is still a potential that it could have 18 or more inches of water in it during a rain event.”

Concerns exist for children

Supervisors chairman John Haven said safety, particularly for small children, is the reason why a fence is required.

“I just want to make sure that the homeowners association will take care of it (water garden),” Haven said. “If they don't take care of it, then it doesn't do anyone any good.”

He also asked Rumbaugh who would inspect the water garden, noting that is something the township would not want to take on.

Rumbaugh replied that the county conservation district has the right to conduct inspections.

Since construction of the retention bed is still months away, the supervisors agreed to approve the Meritage land development proposal with the requirement for the 8-foot fence.

But supervisors said they would review the ordinance in regard to water gardens, which are becoming more popular with developers.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.