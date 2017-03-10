Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Buffalo Township to review fencing requirement for water retention ponds

Tom Yerace | Friday, March 10, 2017, 12:06 a.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

The Buffalo Township supervisors will review the township's fencing requirement for water retention ponds to allow for large “water gardens” that wouldn't be fenced in.

Supervisors agreed to revisit the regulations after Meritage Group L.P., developer of the Sarver's Mill planned residential development, requested a waiver to the requirement for an 8-foot high chain-link fence around its bioretention bed, or water garden.

Meritage is seeking township approval for the fourth phase of the development, which is near the intersection of Route 356 and Sarver Road.

It includes lots for 26 homes.

The retention beds, like regular water retention ponds, are designed to ease stormwater runoff during heavy rains.

However, traditional retention ponds tend to be larger and deeper. They're designed to release water into a municipality's storm sewer system.

Rain gardens are low areas that are planted and landscaped in a mixture of soil, sand and mulch to allow water to seep into the ground. They're aesthetically more pleasing.

Ken Howard, township engineer, said Meritage's proposal calls for a 3,000-square-foot retention bed bounded by gradually sloped embankments that would rise only 18 inches above the bottom of the retention bed.

Bob Bednar of Meritage said the proposed water garden would normally hold no more than 6 inches of water.

In the event of heavy rains or flooding, pipes would drain any water greater than 18 inches deep into a traditional retention pond near the development.

That pond would have fencing around it.

Jim Rumbaugh, Meritage president, said the water garden property will be owned by the homeowners association.

“What I am trying to do here is something that is beautiful and functional,” Rumbaugh said.

He said homeowners in the development probably would prefer looking at a beautiful water garden outside their windows instead of a chain link fence.

“I favor what Mr. Rumbaugh and Mr. Bednar are proposing,” said Supervisor Ron Zampogna. “It is a more natural look.”

Howard said, regardless of aesthetics, a fenceless water garden does not comply with township ordinances.

“Our ordinance is that anything that holds water has to have a fence around it,” he said. “There is still a potential that it could have 18 or more inches of water in it during a rain event.”

Concerns exist for children

Supervisors chairman John Haven said safety, particularly for small children, is the reason why a fence is required.

“I just want to make sure that the homeowners association will take care of it (water garden),” Haven said. “If they don't take care of it, then it doesn't do anyone any good.”

He also asked Rumbaugh who would inspect the water garden, noting that is something the township would not want to take on.

Rumbaugh replied that the county conservation district has the right to conduct inspections.

Since construction of the retention bed is still months away, the supervisors agreed to approve the Meritage land development proposal with the requirement for the 8-foot fence.

But supervisors said they would review the ordinance in regard to water gardens, which are becoming more popular with developers.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.