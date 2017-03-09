Tarentum-Culmerville lane restricted to 1 lane for foreseeable future

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A portion of Tarentum-Culmerville Road in Tarentum will be restricted to one lane for the foreseeable future.

That's because a landslide in Tarentum that occurred nearly two months ago is getting worse, according to Allegheny County officials. The landslide, which occurred on Jan. 18, is on the side of the road where traffic heads into Tarentum.

The road also is known as Bakerstown Road.

Temporary stop signs have been erected in both directions to manage traffic flow.

County officials are encouraging motorists to take their turn through the lane restriction and yield to fellow drivers when necessary.

According to Mike Dillon, Allegheny County's deputy director of engineering and construction, the problem has been getting worse as time goes on.

“We've been monitoring it since (Jan. 18) and it has been deteriorating,” he said.

Dillon said that there's no timetable yet with regarding when the road will be repaired and normal traffic patterns restored.

“We just don't have anything budgeted for it,” he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.