Burrell, New Kensington-Arnold high schoolers design patch for elite police squad

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When New Kensington's elite police squad needed backup recently, it called on local high school students.

The officers didn't need help in law enforcement — it was with art.

The art students from the Burrell and New Kensington-Arnold school districts were asked to use their creative talents to redesign a patch for the uniforms of the eight-man Critical Response Team.

The patch needed updating after last summer's addition of four Lower Burrell police officers to the team. The students were challenged with coming up with a design that better represents the cooperation between the two police departments.

Matt Saxon, a patrolman with New Kensington Police Department and a member of the Critical Response Team, said working with the students on the patch seemed like a perfect opportunity for police to connect with the community.

“We were thinking of things to do to get the officers involved with the community and with kids in the community, it just kind of came to me,” he said. “So we talked to the art departments at the schools and got everything moving.”

New Kensington police Chief Jim Klein said the students stepped up in a big way — 48 submitted designs.

“It was a great opportunity for everybody to come together,” Klein said. “We are very, very happy with the turnout, we are very happy with the submissions that came in.”

The project was billed as a competition among the students and the two schools.

The winner was announced at a luncheon Friday.

Valley High senior Brooke Doran's winning entry features a white bird of prey with its wings spread centered in front of Pennsylvania's iconic keystone symbol. Above and below the bird are the names of the two cities that make up the Critical Response Team and the letters CRT.

Klein said he and Lower Burrell Chief Tim Weitzel had no hand in picking the winning patch, instead leaving the decision to the officers of the Critical Response Team.

“This is our home, this your home,” Weitzel said to the gathered student artists. “Anytime we can strengthen our communities by involving our students, that's great.”

Officer Mike Netzlof, team commander, said the old patch had no personality, but Doran's winning design really spoke to his team.

“We put a task to you to say what this patch is to us, and you don't really know us,” he said. “This patch is our identity, and we were asking you to see us. It's amazing that you could see us without even seeing us.”

For designing the winning patch, Doran will receive a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 92 in Lower Burrell.

“It was just a great idea,” Lee Johnson, post commander, said of the collaboration between students and the police department. “We're always happy to help.”

The patches are being paid for with a donation by Jamie Morabito, owner of Morabito Motors on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell. Morabito said that he is glad to have the chance to support the police.

“They put their lives on the line everyday for us,” he said. “Anytime I can help or donate or accommodate them in anyway, I'm happy to do that.”

New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo presented each student a certificate from the city to thank them for their art submission.

“We're always appreciative when young adults do something extra,” Guzzo said. “When you guys step up to do something that ultimately helps our communities, we really appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts.”

Following the announcement of the winner, the Critical Response Team officers ripped the old patches off their shoulders to make way for the new design.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.