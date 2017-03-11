Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Westmoreland DA: Body found in Derry Twp. is missing Vandergrift woman
Renatta Signorini | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 11:21 a.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Tracks lead to where it is believed that Westmoreland County Detectives, the county coroners office, and a Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology team, unearthed human remains in a remote wooded area off of Strawcutter Road along Kiser Lane , in Derry Township, on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ronny Cable

Updated 1 hour ago

Authorities believe the remains found in Derry Township on Thursday are that of a Vandergrift woman who has been missing since Feb 16.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said Saturday morning that circumstances that led county detectives to the remote wooded area Thursday and items found there lead them to believe that the remains excavated from the scene on Friday belong to Ronny Cable, 34.

“As yet, we lack definitive proof to identify the remains as Ronny,” Peck said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, he said.

The Westmoreland County coroner and detectives were assisted Friday by a Mercyhurst University forensic anthropology team in a wooded area off of Strawcutter Road, not far from Keystone State Park.

Detectives “have suspects who they are investigating,” Peck said.

They were led to a wooded area off Kiser Lane as a site connected to the death, according to Detective Ray Dupilka.

Investigators finished their work at the scene by mid-afternoon Friday.

They contended with muddy, snowy and cold conditions and hilly terrain to reach the spot where the remains were found.

Ronny Cable was last seen on surveillance footage at the Wal-Mart in Harrison on Feb. 16 with two men.

Vandergrift police have said that Cable was seen with the same men at her home later that night. All three got into a red Chevrolet car.

The last time a charge was made on Cable's bank account was the following night at a bar in a neighboring town. She has not used her phone since the day she went missing.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.