Westmoreland DA: Body found in Derry Twp. is missing Vandergrift woman

Authorities believe the remains found in Derry Township on Thursday are that of a Vandergrift woman who has been missing since Feb 16.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said Saturday morning that circumstances that led county detectives to the remote wooded area Thursday and items found there lead them to believe that the remains excavated from the scene on Friday belong to Ronny Cable, 34.

“As yet, we lack definitive proof to identify the remains as Ronny,” Peck said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, he said.

The Westmoreland County coroner and detectives were assisted Friday by a Mercyhurst University forensic anthropology team in a wooded area off of Strawcutter Road, not far from Keystone State Park.

Detectives “have suspects who they are investigating,” Peck said.

They were led to a wooded area off Kiser Lane as a site connected to the death, according to Detective Ray Dupilka.

Investigators finished their work at the scene by mid-afternoon Friday.

They contended with muddy, snowy and cold conditions and hilly terrain to reach the spot where the remains were found.

Ronny Cable was last seen on surveillance footage at the Wal-Mart in Harrison on Feb. 16 with two men.

Vandergrift police have said that Cable was seen with the same men at her home later that night. All three got into a red Chevrolet car.

The last time a charge was made on Cable's bank account was the following night at a bar in a neighboring town. She has not used her phone since the day she went missing.

