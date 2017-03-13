Westmoreland DA: Body believed to be missing Vandergrift woman was burned

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The human remains found in poor condition in a remote wooded area in Derry that authorities believe is missing Vandergrift woman Ronny Marie Cable was burned, Westmoreland County District Attorney John W. Peck disclosed Monday.

Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide but haven't disclosed how the person might have been killed and are still awaiting further tests to positively identify the body as Cable, 34, who hasn't been seen since Dec. 16.

Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha has said he has no doubt that the body is Cable but he said a positive identification could take weeks because of what he said was the poor condition of the body. The coroner is working with a renowned forensics team from Mercyhurst University on the identification.

“I can confirm that the remains were burned,” Peck said Monday, revealing that the body was found in a snowy, wooded area off Starcutter Road but “wasn't buried in the sense of a grave.”

Peck declined to say what led detectives to search the remote wooded lot. But he has said previously that the circumstances that led detectives to the site and items found there led them to believe the body was Cable.

Peck declined to say if two men seen with Cable on the evening of Feb. 16 on surveillance cameras at the Wal-Mart in Harrison are suspects, if either men are detained or if there are other suspects. Police have not identified the men.

Vandergrift police said Cable was seen with the same men at her home later that night. All three left in a red Chevrolet car.

The last time a charge was made on Cable's bank account was the following night at a bar in a neighboring town. Police said she had not used her phone since Feb. 16.

Bacha said his staff has spent hours with the Mercyhurst University forensic anthropology team to discuss the remains and items that were found with it. Bacha said identification of the remains will be difficult.

“It will take a considerable amount of time. We will do the ID scientifically,” Bacha said.

That might include dental comparison to dental office records, possibly DNA, and examination of items found with the remains. Toxicology tests may be done as well if that is possible.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.