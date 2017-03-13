Springdale approves settlement with former police chief

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale Council agreed to pay former police Chief Julio Medeiros to settle his federal lawsuit against the borough but, so far, they aren't saying how much the settlement will cost.

Solicitor Craig Alexander said the settlement, which council approved in a 6-1 vote Monday, will pay Medeiros for “wage loss, non-wage loss and attorney's fees.”

It also will reinstate Medeiros to Springdale's police department for up to 60 days. That move, according to Alexander, is designed to allow Medeiros to be employable at another police department.

“The reason that he is being reinstated for 60 days...is so that he can attempt to get his act 120 qualifications so that he is employable somewhere else,” Alexander said.

However, during his reinstatement period, Medeiros will remain on unpaid leave, meaning he won't actually work for the department.

A provision of the settlement stipulates that Medeiros is no longer employable by Springdale Borough and cannot seek legal action against former or present borough employees or officials.

Medeiros was fired by the city council in November of 2015 for alleged misuse of paid time off and failure to comply with council's instructions to return to work from a medical leave.

In September of last year, Medeiros filed a lawsuit against the borough in federal court alleging breach of contract, retaliation and discrimination. He also charged that his rights under the Constitution and the state's Whistleblower Law were violated.

Alexander said the settlement agreement includes gag order, barring Springdale officials from commenting on the settlement for 60 days.

“There is a confidentiality clause in the agreement,” he said. “So borough council is not permitted to comment on the terms, they are not allowed interpret the terms, they are not allowed to give their opinion as to the terms. The terms are the terms...there will be no further comment by borough council on the settlement agreement.”

But the settlement does provide for both sides to agree to a press release, which Alexander said would be issued on Monday.

He said the borough's insurance carrier, not taxpayers, are on the hook for the settlement costs.

“Every dollar that is being spent in this agreement is being paid for by the insurance company,” Alexander said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.