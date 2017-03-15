Water pollution fix to cost Allegheny Township up to $50K

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Controlling water pollution through a federally mandated program has the Allegheny Township supervisors asking a lot of questions, including what it will cost.

On Monday, Steve Kanas, the township's coordinator for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Program (MS4), told the supervisors to brace for a financial hit. He gave a rough estimate of somewhere from $5,000 to $50,000.

Kanas said he and the township's public works department are working with the township engineers, Senate Engineering, on mapping outfalls, which basically are the township's storm sewer inlets. The intent is to track potential pollution sources.

But he said the program, administered by the state Department of Environmental Protection, requires the township to complete a project to reduce sedimentation discharged into the Kiski River. The township is aiming for a 10 percent reduction.

“That's going to show that we are doing our part to reduce stormwater runoff pollution,” Kanas said.

However, Kanas and Township Manager Greg Primm said township officials don't know exactly what that project will be.

“We first have to determine what is the amount of sedimentation that we put into the Kiski each year,” he said.

Primm said once Senate Engineering completes those calculations, it will provide township officials with a list of projects that would achieve the goal. He said the township will pick the cheapest option.

“It could be as simple as vegetating a stream or it could be a retention pond that we would have to build and maintain forever,” Primm said.

Kanas said that whatever project the township performs, it probably will require work be done on private property along the river. That, Kanas said, means the township likely will have to acquire rights of way and reimburse property owners.

September deadline looms

Primm said the project design must be completed by September and the township then will have two years to implement it.

“We could be looking at $5,000 to $50,000 depending on the size of the project.”

“The design alone is probably going to be several thousand dollars,” Primm said.

That's in addition to the cost of testing water samples taken from each of the township's more than 100 outfalls. He said that has been done for the past seven years at a cost of $3,000 per year.

“We've not found any pollution, but we have to test them every year,” Primm said.

Kanas said there are six components of the program: public education, public participation, illicit discharge detection, construction runoff control, post-construction discharge, and pollution prevention and good housekeeping.

No state, federal aid

He emphasized that the federal and state governments have not provided any money to municipalities to help with the cost of compliance.

Primm said the added cost is a problem with which many municipalities are wrestling. He said he knows of at least two municipalities — White Township in Indiana County and Meadville — which have instituted “roof taxes” based on the size of roofs in the community that funnel stormwater into the system.

“The possibility is that we may have to look at it down the road,” Primm said. “We are researching what other communities are doing with this.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.