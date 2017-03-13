Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands High School returns fire training classes to curriculum

George Guido | Monday, March 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

After a hiatus, fire training classes are set to return to the Highlands High School curriculum for the next school year.

The school board Monday is expected to approve Fire Training I and II.

Students taking the fire service training classes not only can get classroom credits but instruction counts toward earning Pennsylvania State Fire Academy certification.

“We're looking to see how many students register,” said Superintendent Michael Bjalobok. “We could re-establish the old program. There will be more information to come.”

There is also a possibility that the classes could be taught via satellite from North Park, the site of Allegheny County fire fighting school.

State emergency management officials have said these courses could help alleviate a statewide firefighters shortage.

Bjalobok also said no other courses will be added next year and none will be discontinued.

The board Monday will also give final approval to the 2017-18 school calendar.

School will begin Thursday, Aug. 31, and end June 8, 2018.

Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 23 to 27, while Christmas break will be Dec. 25 to Jan. 2, 2018.

The week of March 26 to April 2, 2018, will be reserved for snow day makeups.

Several Fridays throughout the school year will have built-in two-hour delays — no matter what the weather is. Those two hours will be used for teacher instruction in new math, reading and technology programs.

In other business

• The school board Monday is expected to approve the Allegheny County Intermediate Unit's budget of $2.3 million.

Highlands' share of the budget will be a little more than $23,000.

• The school facilities rental policy was clarified Monday.

A organization can pay $200 to lock in a day of the week for a season.

For instance, if a baseball organization wants to rent the baseball field, it would pay $200 to reserve, say, every Tuesday of its season.

• The school board Monday is expected to award a $3,200 contract to Pollick's Custom Lawn Care for sports field preparation and $1,200 for the high school baseball field lining and dragging.

Pollick's is also expected to be awarded a $19,400 contract for school district grass cutting. Also, approval is expected on an $8,900 contract from the school district to MMC Land Management for lawn chemical treatment.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

