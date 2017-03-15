Visit the fish fries in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Township

Markle Volunteer Fire Department, 470 Joyce St., 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. All-you-can-eat dinner for $10; children 5 to 10, $6, younger than 5, free. Menu: fried or baked fish, chicken strips, fries, rice pilaf, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, green bean casserole, haluski, fruit cocktail and beverages. Specials available each week. Benefits Vandergrift No. 1 Fire Rescue and Markle Volunteer Fire Department.

Apollo

Apollo No. 2 Volunteer Fire Co., 427 N. Fourth St., 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: Baked, beer batter and breaded fish, chicken tenders, haluski, fries, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, apple sauce, pierogies and desserts. Dinners: $9. Kids meals available. Dine in or take out. Details: 724-478-4831

Bell

Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department, 201 Main St., Salina, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. All-you-can-eat dine-in buffet includes: baked or fried fish sandwich, shrimp, chicken planks, fries, pierogi, clam chowder, green beans, mixed vegetables, apple sauce, hush puppies, coleslaw and lemonade. Cost: $10; child, $5. Take-out menu: baked or fried fish sandwich, shrimp or chicken planks, fries or pierogi, coleslaw. Cost: $8; children, $4. Pre-order: 724-697-4873

Delmont

Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 7 in the fellowship hall. Dinners: $9; 10 and younger, $4.50, include 1 entrée, two sides, dessert and beverage. Entrees: fried fish, baked fish, deviled crab cakes, pierogi, fried shrimp and chicken tenders. Sides: halushka, fries, macaroni and cheese, pierogi, green beans, coleslaw and applesauce. Dine in or take out. No phone orders. Details:fumcdelmont.com

East Deer

Holy Family Church, 787 Freeport Road, Creighton, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through April 7. Menu: baked and fried fish dinners, coleslaw, pierogi, haluski, stewed tomatoes, macaroni and cheese and apple sauce. Sides available ala carte. Dine in or take out. Delivery orders available for minimum of $20 order in limited area. Please call to confirm receipt of faxed orders. Orders: 724-224-8342; fax 724-224-0609

East Vandergrift

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 400 Kennedy Ave., 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 7. Fish dinner includes fried or baked fish, pierogi or fries, coleslaw, punch or coffee, $9; senior dinner, $7. Sandwiches: $7.

Fawn

Fawn No. 1 Fire Department, Recreation Hall, 1948 Firehouse Lane, off Route 908, noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: fish sandwich with fries and coleslaw, $8; a la carte items. Dine in or carry out. Take-out orders: 724-224-4613

Freeport

Freeport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 102 Fifth St. and Riverside Drive, 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: fish sandwich, crab cakes or baked or fried fish dinners with two sides. Sides: macaroni and cheese, baked potato, fries, onion rings, coleslaw. Dinners: $8; sandwich: $5. A hot dog with macaroni and cheese is an option for children. Dine in or take out. Free delivery to Freeport Highrise. Public welcome. Proceeds benefit homeless veterans. Details: 724-295-2280

Harrison

• Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, potato and cheese pierogi, baked chips. Dine in or take out. Drive-through available. Take-out orders and details: 724-226-4905

• Polish National Alliance, 14 Linden St., Natrona, 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 7 and noon to 6 p.m. Good Friday. Menu: fish dinner, $8; sandwich: $5.50; shrimp dinner, fish sticks, fries, coleslaw, lobster bites, cabbage and noodles, macaroni and cheese, deviled crabs, soup, cheese sticks and dessert. Dine in or take out. Public welcome. Take-out orders: 724-224-4471

• Highlands Hornets Bushman Field, Burtner and Karns roads, Natrona Heights, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: breaded Nordic cod fish sandwich: $7; unbreaded baked fish sandwich and dinner, shrimp baskets, fried clams, chicken fritters, cabbage and noodles, crab cakes, fries, fried zucchini, fried cheddar cauliflower, mushrooms, onion rings, macaroni and cheese, deviled crabs, coleslaw and drinks. Delivery is available to businesses. Take-out only. Orders: 724-224-7117

Indiana Township

Rural Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Little Deer Creek Road, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through April 7. Fish combo, $9, includes sandwich, coleslaw and fries; fish sandwich, $6; shrimp basket, $8; chicken strip basket, deviled crab, cabbage and noodles, macaroni and cheese, fries, coleslaw and beverages. Dine in or take out. Delivery available for orders at least $25. Lunch fax order deadline is 10:30 a.m. Fax orders: 724-265-4077

Kiski Township

Kiski Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, 1236 Old State Road, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: fish or chicken sandwich or on a dish, popcorn shrimp. Sides: fries, pierogi, coleslaw and apple sauce. Chef's Special: Fish, chicken and shrimp, $10.50. Takeouts and delivery available. Details: 724-478-4210

Leechburg

Leechburg Volunteer Fire Co., 268 Canal St., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 7. Local delivery is available. Dine in or take out. Menu: half pound baked or fried fish dinner with macaroni and cheese or fries and coleslaw, apple sauce or fruit cocktail, $9.50; fish sandwich, $8; child's fish dinner, chicken strips dinner, fish sandwich, child's sandwich, chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, fries, coleslaw, apple sauce, fruit cocktail. Local delivery available. Details: 724-845-1684 or 724-842-3141

Lower Burrell

• Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department, 34 New York Ave., noon to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: breaded cod sandwich or baked fish dinners with fries, coleslaw, $8; fish sandwich, $6.50; battered cod and deep-fried potato chips, chicken strips, crab cakes, shrimp dinners and macaroni and cheese wedges. Weekly specials. Dine in or take out. Request when ordering. Orders: 724-339-7537

• Trinity United Christian Church, 3400 Garvers Ferry Road, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 7 and 3 to 6 p.m. Good Friday. Menu: hand-battered cod sandwiches, poached lemon pepper cod, hand-cut fries, macaroni and cheese, haluski, coleslaw and broccoli and cheese soup. Free drinks and dessert for dine-in only. Delivery available for large orders. Dine in or take out. Details: call 724-230-0866 or text 412-327-3000

• American Legion, 1100 Wildlife Lodge Road, 3 to 7 p.m. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 7. Menu: battered cod dinner with bun, fries and coleslaw, $9; breaded butterfly shrimp basket with fries and coleslaw, $9.50; pierogi with butter, 3/$1.75; macaroni and cheese, $1.25. Dine in or take out. Take-outs 50 cents extra. Non-smoking venue. Orders: 724-339-9417

New Kensington

• Mount St. Peter Parish Marble Hall, 100 Freeport Road, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through April 7. Menu: baked or fried hand-breaded fish, pasta with marinara or aglio oglio sauces, baked macaroni and cheese, pasta fagiole, shrimp dinner, steak fries and more. Dine in or take out. Entrance to hall is in church back parking lot. Local delivery available during lunch hour for minimum $25 order. Orders: 724-335-1458, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. Credit cards accepted for dine-in and pick-up orders. Complete menu: 724-335-9877, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.

• New Kensington Volunteer Fire Department No. 4, 1710 Seventh St., 3:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 7, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Good Friday. Menu: shrimp dinner, $9.50; fried fish, $9; baked fish, $9.50; includes roll, coleslaw and choice of fries, coleslaw or macaroni and cheese; fish sandwich, $7.50. Credit cards accepted for minimum $15 order. Orders: 724-335-4400

Oakmont

St. Irenaeus Catholic Church Blough Hall, 387 Maryland Ave., 11 a.m. to 1 and 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays. Lunch menu: baked or fried fish sandwich, $6; tuna croissant, $4.50; salad, $3; haluski, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and fries. Dinner menu, with choice of two side items: baked or fried fish, $9.50; shrimp, $9.50; tuna croissant, $7.50. Side items include salad, coleslaw, fries, onion rings, baked potato, haluski, macaroni and cheese. A la carte: fish sandwiches, pizza, chicken nuggets and more. No charge for beverages on dine-in order. Details: 412-828-3065. Takeout orders: 412-828-9846.

• Oakmont Elks, 106 Washington Ave., 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays. Menu: Fried or baked fish, fried shrimp. Dinners include fries and coleslaw. Sides: macaroni and cheese, haluski and desserts. Fish meals: $8; children, $4. Shrimp meals: $8.50; children, $4.50. Dine in or take out. Take-outs: 412-828-1668 after 4 p.m.

South Buffalo

South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Fire Hall Road, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 7. Dinners: fish with coleslaw and choice of potato, $8.50; or shrimp, $9; fish sandwich, $6. Dine in or take out. Orders: 724-295-2928

Tarentum

Highland Hose Volunteer Fire Co., 401 E. Eighth Ave., 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Dinners: fish dinner, $8, includes coleslaw, and a choice of fresh-cut fries, macaroni and cheese, haluski or pierogi; sandwich only, $4. Menu also includes shrimp and sandwich dinners, extra macaroni and cheese, pierogi, haluski, fries, shrimp only and pop. Dine in, take out or delivery. Orders: 724-224-0999

Upper Burrell

Upper Burrell Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 Fire Hall, 4370 Seventh Street Road, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: baked or fried fish, shrimp basket, pierogies, haluski, fries, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese. Dine in or take out. Delivery available in the Upper Burrell. Details: 724-339-2080

West Deer

St. Victor Parish Activity Hall, sponsored by St. Victor and Transfiguration parishes, 527 Bairdford Road, Bairdford, noon to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: fish sandwich, freshly breaded or baked cod dinners or sandwiches, shrimp basket, clam strips, crab cakes, breaded oysters, pierogi, haluski, New England clam chowder, bake sale and more. Dine in or take out. Orders: 724-265-4017

Winfield

Cabot United Methodist Church, 707 Winfield Road, fish fry for March 17 is cancelled due an equipment problem. The event will resume March 24.

Lenten Meals

Fawn

Center United Methodist Church, 1575 Donnellville Road, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 7. Menu: pierogis, 6 for $6; 12 for $10, cheddar or herb special. Dine in or take out. Details: 724-226-2300

New Kensington

St. George Orthodox Church, 1150 Leishman Ave., will offer Vegan meals from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through April 7 in the church hall. Meals: falafel, green beans and rice, or vegan cabbage rolls, mojadara, side dishes and desserts. Sides sold separately: baba ghanooj with pita, hummus with pita, tabouli, falafel wraps and lentil soup. Dine in or take out. Advance orders: 724-335-9988

Tarentum

Central Presbyterian Church, 305 Allegheny St., Fridays through April 7. Take-out and deliver only. Lunch menu available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: three-cheese grilled panini on Italian bread and cup of soup, $5. Dinner menu available 4 to 7 p.m.: oven-baked cod, rice pilaf, glazed carrots, rolls and dessert, $8. Ala carte items: potato and cheddar pierogi, haluski, coleslaw, soup and soft drinks. Orders: 724-224-9220 or 724-448-5220