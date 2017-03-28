Cameras give police more 'eyes' on Alle-Kiski roads

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Driving away from a crime scene in Allegheny County might not get you out of the police's view as a result of a street camera network that continues to grow in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

And police think that's a great thing.

But civil rights advocates want assurances that such surveillance footage isn't used against law-abiding citizens.

In 2012, District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. obtained a $300,000 grant to install almost 30 surveillance cameras, including some along Freeport Road.

They are mounted along the road, which takes various names, from Tarentum south to Sharpsburg, and on the Tarentum and New Kensington bridges, according to Zappala's security consultant, John P. Hudson, who helped with installation of the first cameras.

More cameras have been added since the initial installation, and still more are planned.

Cameras were added near the Oakmont Country Club and Sheetz, and those cameras assisted Plum police last week at a nearby S&T Bank robbery, Zappala said.

“This deals with the heroin problem, but the idea is to have a comprehensive system of cameras so if we can't put ‘boots' on the street, we can have eyes on the street,” he said. “It greatly assists guys that are having a tough time budgetarily so they can surveil a lot more locations and certainly commercial districts and those types of areas,” he said.

Four surveillance cameras were just added at key intersections in Harmar, bringing the township's total to six.

“We have already used the cameras when we had a car accident and in another case where a truck driver witnessed an assault and called police. We were able to make an arrest,” said police Chief Jason Domaratz.

Domaratz would welcome more.

“We have areas on and off the (Route 28) expressway where we need them. Maybe Route 910,” he said.

They would be a welcome addition, he said, to those added a month ago at the Turnpike Exit 48 entrance and exit in Harmar.

The cameras have assisted police in making other arrests in the Valley.

A couple of years ago when a New Kensington bank was robbed, Tarentum police used the cameras to get a description of the car and suspect, Chief Bill Vakulick said.

“We used cameras to follow them across the (Tarentum) bridge and up the hill into Harrison, where an arrest was made,” he said.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is seeking a grant from the state Department of Crime and Delinquency to add cameras to assist county police, spokeswoman Amie Downs said.

Recently, similar cameras in the Monroeville area were used to catch a shooting suspect from nearby Pitcairn.

Hudson said most of the cameras focus on intersections.

For example, two New Kensington bridge-mounted cameras are focused only on the intersections at either end of the bridge, not across the bridge itself, with the assumption that more fleeing suspects can be seen that way.

The network, Zappala said, aims to “create a comprehensive system of cameras so the police can be more of an intercept as opposed to chasing people around.”

Civil rights questions

Police like the cameras, but civil right advocates are asking who decides what happens to surveillance footage of law-abiding citizens.

An answer to that question will become increasingly important as more cameras are added, said Mary Catherine Roper of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Roper, the ACLU's deputy legislative director, said she isn't concerned about legitimate police use of surveillance cameras.

But the fact that the cameras record both lawful and unlawful behavior is what worries her.

“Who sets policy about what happens to surveillance video of people doing lawful things?” she asked.

“If there is no investigative need for it, what purpose is there for it?

“Who decides what is important? Because, if no one decides, with ‘mission creep' it could later become a way to keep track of certain kinds of cars or people going certain places, such as political rallies or religious gatherings,” Roper said.

Expanding their reach

Meanwhile, authorities are hoping to make surveillance images available to more police departments.

Zappala is talking with the Westmoreland and Washington county district attorneys about making live images from Allegheny County cameras available to police in those counties as well.

New Kensington police Chief Jim Klein said he is interested in such access but needs to find the money to make it happen.

“This technology would help us immeasurably,” he said.

Hudson said about 150 cameras could be sharing surveillance in Allegheny County by summer. Eventually, the cameras will get software updates for license plate and facial recognition.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com. Staff writer Chris Togneri contributed to this report.