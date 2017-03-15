Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Arnold debates 'use it or lose it' vacation policy
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 11:55 p.m.

Updated 54 minutes ago

Unused vacation time taken by certain Arnold city employees continues to be a hot topic for council.

Council is considering a “use it or lose it” vacation policy for managers and administrative staff.

The policy would apply to the city manager, police chief, public works supervisor, community development director, code enforcement officer and the administrative staff.

Union employees are not affected.

The discussion arose because council in recent months has been critical of how Mayor Karen Peconi dealt with vacation pay with rank-and-file police, who are part of a union.

Council ultimately agreed to Peconi's request Tuesday night to delay action on considering the policy regarding unused vacation days for the city's managers and nonunion employees.

Solicitor David Regoli said that policy change had nothing to do with the mayor approving 11 days of vacation time pay for officers in December, a move that pushed the buttons of some council members last month.

Instead, Regoli said, the move is the result of two unspecified managers who did not use their vacation time last year.

“I think what had happened was council didn't know that these employees didn't take their vacation,” Regoli said. “The employees are good employees; they just worked because they were short-staffed, and then at the end of the year they're like, ‘Hey, I never got to take my vacation; can you pay me?' ”

Council agreed to pay those employees, Regoli said, but wants to make sure that a precedent isn't set.

He said council said, “ ‘All right, what we're going to do is we're going to have a policy that says if you don't use it, you lose it.' ”

Peconi said she was unaware that the issue was going to be discussed.

Councilman David Horvat dismissed her claim, saying that it was brought up over a month ago. He also said he had discussed it with Regoli.

“Obviously, council supports it,” Horvat said.

Peconi said the policy isn't fair to the employees.

“If we don't have the manpower to back up what needs to be done in this city, you just can't take their vacations away from them.”

But Councilman William Charlton said the policy is not uncommon.

“Everybody in the world is working shorthanded these days, and the ‘go-to' policy on vacation is ‘use it or lose it,' ” he said. “Why should we be any different?”

Although Peconi said she agrees in general with Charlton, she said, “We just can't do it until we get fully staffed. It's not good because it makes for bad morale.”

Councilman Philip McKinley, who oversees the city's public works department, said he wants managers to make vacation requests earlier in the year.

“I need to know June, July, August ... not on Dec. 27 — and then I have to cut a check in two days.

“That's kind of why this resolution came about.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

